Monday Men's Sales Tripod – Extra 50% off J. Crew Sale, Spier Extra 20% off Sale Suits, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

J. Crew: Extra 50% off FINAL sale items w/ SALEONSALE

J. Crew menswear

Upper left corner: The sweater, shirt, pants, and loafers = Unintentional basic business casual style scenario there. Not bad. Pretty much all final sale stuff in the sale section right now, so, careful. No returns on that stuff.

 

Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off Sale Suits w/ code SUITS

Spier and Mackay Suits

Plenty of back to the office and/or warm weather wedding suits available in this one. Sizes are a bit scattered depending on which color, fit, and size you’re after, but picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time. Code ends today, Monday May 2nd.

 

Nordstrom: “Thousands of New Markdowns up to 40% off”

Nordstrom goods

Nordy keeps pounding my inbox (excuse me?) telling me that their sale section has new markdowns. Thousands. Thousands! Yet this was honestly the best I could find. Somewhat relatedly, it’s also an accurate representation of what many of my Sunday nights look like.

UPDATE: Dammit. The Nike boxer briefs AND the adidas slides were both price matched and they just turned off the sale price. Pretty sure that’s the 2nd time that’s happened with the Nike boxer briefs. Lesson learned. Again.

 

BONUS  Allen Edmonds: Anniversary Sale Ends Today

Final reminder. Final day. Full picks here if you’d like them.

 

BONUS II: TheTieBar has introduced their “Miracle Jacket” – $165

The Tie Bar Miracle Jacket

No sale since it just came out, but The Tie Bar is now branching out into sportcoats. Could be a winner. More than a few of us miss the J. Crew Ludlow “Caspian Blue” Italian cotton sportcoat from a few years back. Here’s to hoping this thing could be a nice alternative to that J. Crew discontinued style. I contacted TheTieBar with a couple of questions, and they said that: A. The tail wasn’t chopped short, and B. The sleeve cuff buttons are NON functioning… which makes for easier and cheaper tailoring jobs. If you’re not sure how to wear a brighter blue sportcoat… here. That could help.

 

Also worth a mention…

