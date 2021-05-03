Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 50% off J. Crew Sale, Spier Extra 20% off Sale Suits, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: Extra 50% off FINAL sale items w/ SALEONSALE
- Slim washable merino wool V-neck sweater – $13.49 FINAL ($79.50)
- Slim stretch Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt in gingham – $29.99 FINAL ($69.50)
- Short-sleeve slub cotton shirt in print – $27.49 FINAL ($64.50)
- Ludlow Slim-fit dress pant in oxford – $34.99 FINAL ($89.50)
- Ludlow penny loafers – $109.99 FINAL ($298)
- Kenton suede Goodyear Welted plain-toe boots – $82.49 FINAL ($278)
- Quilted base jacket – $59.50 FINAL ($148) reviews say this is a bit slim in the shoulders? Big delts-fellas be warned.
- Cashmere cable-knit sweater – $79.99 FINAL ($198) also shown at the top of the post
- Plaited linen-cotton sweater in stripe – $37.99 FINAL ($89.50)
Upper left corner: The sweater, shirt, pants, and loafers = Unintentional basic business casual style scenario there. Not bad. Pretty much all final sale stuff in the sale section right now, so, careful. No returns on that stuff.
Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off Sale Suits w/ code SUITS
- Blue Birdseye Wool Suit – $222.40 ($348)
- Mid Blue Wool Suit – $278.40 ($498)
- Slate Blue Check Wool Suit – $222.40 ($348)
- Charcoal Travel Wool Suit – $358.40 ($498)
- Medium Gray Sharkskin Wool Suit – $222.40 ($348)
- Medium Blue Sharkskin Wool Suit – $222.40 ($348)
Plenty of back to the office and/or warm weather wedding suits available in this one. Sizes are a bit scattered depending on which color, fit, and size you’re after, but picks above had at least a decent size selection at post time. Code ends today, Monday May 2nd.
Nordstrom: “Thousands of New Markdowns up to 40% off”
- Bonobos Slim Fit Stretch Velvet Dinner Jacket – $300 ($500)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner – $449 ($499)
- Nike Dri-FIT Flex 3-Pack Performance Boxer Briefs –
$28.96($40)
- adidas Adilette Boost Sport Slide –
$35($60)
Nordy keeps pounding my inbox (excuse me?) telling me that their sale section has new markdowns. Thousands. Thousands! Yet this was honestly the best I could find. Somewhat relatedly, it’s also an accurate representation of what many of my Sunday nights look like.
UPDATE: Dammit. The Nike boxer briefs AND the adidas slides were both price matched and they just turned off the sale price. Pretty sure that’s the 2nd time that’s happened with the Nike boxer briefs. Lesson learned. Again.
BONUS Allen Edmonds: Anniversary Sale Ends Today
- Park Avenue Oxfords – $256.75 ($395) shown above in Mahogany
- Courtside Suede Sneaker – $191.25 ($255)
- Strand Oxfords – $256.75 ($395) shown above in Mahogany
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxofords – $237 ($425)
- Carlyle Plain-Toe Oxford – $276.50 ($395)
- Strandmok Suede Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $273.75 ($365)
Final reminder. Final day. Full picks here if you’d like them.
BONUS II: TheTieBar has introduced their “Miracle Jacket” – $165
No sale since it just came out, but The Tie Bar is now branching out into sportcoats. Could be a winner. More than a few of us miss the J. Crew Ludlow “Caspian Blue” Italian cotton sportcoat from a few years back. Here’s to hoping this thing could be a nice alternative to that J. Crew discontinued style. I contacted TheTieBar with a couple of questions, and they said that: A. The tail wasn’t chopped short, and B. The sleeve cuff buttons are NON functioning… which makes for easier and cheaper tailoring jobs. If you’re not sure how to wear a brighter blue sportcoat… here. That could help.
Also worth a mention…
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 25% off just about everything w/ FRESHENUP
- Banana Republic: 40% off regular priced items and extra 50% off sale items
- Huckberry: Their made in the USA Tees are now 3 for $95 (reg. $35 per)
- Timex: 25% off $99, 15% off $49 select watches