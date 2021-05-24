Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – A rare Arc’teryx Sale, Nike’s new “Blazershot” & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Editor’s Note: Bit of a different feel for this tripod. Why? Because this upcoming weekend is Memorial Day Weekend. Which means over the next couple of days, brands and retailers are gonna be rolling out big sales. So it could pay off to keep your powder dry until then. We’ll have those long-weekend sales covered in separate posts/a big round up as they roll in.

GORPcore that walks the walk instead of just talking the talk. Arc’teryx is expensive, rarely does sales, and is a pain to type. So, good to see a bunch of A’t gear getting a bit of a break here. Big, BIG fan of those A2B merino polos. I have a couple, and wear them often. Some report durability issues but… I just haven’t had that experience? Kinda weird reading those reviews. Are they wrestling leopards or something? Do know that there ARE some excluded items in that sale section. Which is super annoying. Why set aside a section of goods and be all like “hey this is what’s up for the code!” and then have stuff that’s NOT up for the code in there? Beats me. Code SPRING25US runs clear through 5/31.

Ends today. A quiet batch of new suits and sportcoats seem to have arrived at Spier, just in time for some of us to get the itch to dress up again. Half canvas, nice fabrics, great details, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring, and two fits (slim or a more athletic “contemporary”) should suit (hahahahahavblblandflwnerwlkner) just about everyone’s needs.

Three words:

All

Terrain

Crocs

…

…..

These might be a new Nordstrom exclusive? Can’t seem to find them in this Killshot colorway anywhere else. Nike took the hugely popular “sail”, navy, and gum colorway made famous by their retro tennis Killshots, and slapped it on their retro Blazer basketball sneakers. Our shoe expert Adam has dubbed these the “Blazershots”, and there will be a review at some point. Ships and returns for free of course.

STILL twenty bucks! Not bad for a perennial favorite from Polopalooza. Listed at $39.99 on sale, but an additional 50% comes off when they hit your cart.

Also worth a mention…