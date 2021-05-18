Steal Alert: J. Crew Leather Court Sneakers for $50 (English Tan or Black)

It’s sneaker season, and J. Crew has dropped the price on the tan and black versions of their new court sneakers. Our in person review of the English Tan option can be found over here. They’re really quite good. And for fifty bucks? They’re excellent. Plush calf leather lining. Thicker than average tongue padding. Vibram soles.

Final sale though. Which is a tough ask with shoes. Can’t tailor shoes if they’re a bad fit. Here’s what our man Adam had to say about the fit:

Speaking of fit, that gently rounded toe box and tapered heel give you the right amount of space for all day comfort. They are plenty wide enough for your Average Joe; I don’t feel any pinching or tightness that I normally do with the much more expensive Common Projects styles that run narrow

As with most of these minimalist sneakers, you should usually take a half-size down from your Brannock measurement as they tend to run a little large. These in 10 (43 EU) fit just right for me.

For reference, I am a 10.5 D/E on a Brannock device and usually take a 10 D in most dress shoes, including Alden’s Barrie last and Grant Stone’s Leo last. I take a 10.5 E in Allen Edmonds 65 last, as that last runs too narrow for me. I also take a 10.5 in Vans and an 11 in most Adidas or Nike sneakers.

So there you have it.

The white option isn’t getting the cut. Which is a bummer. Because like pickup trucks and mid-priced SUVs, white is a popular color for sneakers. And seriously, why are there so many white trucks and SUVs on the road? Some days it looks like an Imperial Stormtrooper 4×4 club parade.

Code SHOPSALE is good on a selection of stuff in the sale section, but not ALL of the stuff in the sale section.

That’s all.

Carry on.