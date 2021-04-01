Rare Saddleback Savings, Goodfellow Chinos on Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Part of their get-dressed-up-for-Easter (not what it’s called) sale. Inexpensive basics here, from Target’s more style-forward leaning Goodfellow & Co brand. Got a big round up of some items from this spring/summer line in the works. Standby for that.

Stock is coming and going pretty quick, but look for new adds every day this week. Could be worth keeping an eye on, because it looks like stuff is selling FAST. These are Factory 2nds, so, a cosmetic defect should be apparent, but it’ll still carry a 100 year warranty. Prices in parentheses above are what a 1st quality version will run you. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!

A true mish mash here, but there are a few items worth note. A LOT of the stuff in the “spring picks” section are hovering in the 25% – 35% off range, which isn’t mind blowing. But half off? Very good. And those loafers are from the Ludlow line, so the quality should be pretty high. Just be aware that those loafers are final sale though. No returns there. Big thanks to Mr. C. Alexander on Instagram for the tip!!

No sale/discount since these are just into Spier, but Spier’s Goodyear welted shoes have always offered really solid value for the money. Head here for a review of their last run of dress shoes.

REMINDER: Today is April Fools Day

Just a reminder that today is April first, so every PR Firm, Social Media genius, and marketing smarty-pants will be tempted to drop something in your inbox or social media feed that’s, I don’t know, invisible pants or a wrist sun-dial or some other practical joke nonsense. Maybe it’ll play off the last year’s notable (and legitimately sad) points of differentiation in retail (surgically implanted sweat pants? social distancing accessories? tiny hangers for your masks? tiny masks for your sourdough? tiny hangers for your sourdough’s tiny masks?). Don’t fall for it. Not that you would.

Also worth a mention: