Nordstrom Spring Sale 2021 – Picks for Men

It’s good! It’s a solid sale. It’s not mind blowing. It’s not amazing. But good? Good! It’s good. There’s some super weird stuff in the 5000+ items of sale inventory, but there are some really good bets too. And being that there are (say it with me) free shipping and free returns, your risk is minimal.

Picks below had at least a decent size selection at post time… but be warned. Overall, stock seems SUPER limited across the board in this sale. Lots of “just one or two” left for a lot of these items. Stuff will probably move fast. Off we go with the picks.

Because while the heaviest coats and jackets are getting stored for another season, it’s still cold out in the mornings and at night. So a lighter jacket/vest and beanie is often what’s called for. 100% cashmere here. And the free shipping/returns thing really helps, being that perhaps you’re picking up just a hat.

Pretty sure most of us have seen that “CoolMax” poly fiber used in some Banana Republic stuff, but didn’t know it was also used across other brands/retailers? 50/50 blend here, with the other 50 being Merino wool. Description says “Easy care” but… then in the notes it says hand wash and dry flat. Which is, y’know, the opposite of easy care.

Well those are classy. Made in Germany. Free shipping helps a lot here.

More glassware here, this time from Waterford. Those are straight up beautiful. Time to swap out your old, chipped/cloudy stemless wine glasses for something that looks not just good, but real good?

From rosé to rose gold. For those that like the warmth of gold but don’t want the brightness of yellow gold. That thing is a looker. Swiss made.

Well executed. It’s two, two, TWO JACKETS IN ONE. This jacket is called the “Jester”? Shall I get my butt back above the hard deck, and back to base?

Spring wingers. Liking the gray option. Something to not take too seriously, because with that sorta color makeup, how could you? Fun. And there’s nothing wrong with a bit of fun.

Looks pretty good for 40% off. Waxed exterior, true to Barbour form. Available in either Navy (shown above) or Sage.

Looks a tad short. But if it’s not, could be excellent. Made in Canada. Bit of an investment level price here.

Looks great, but inspect it carefully upon arrival. Is the leather at least decently thick? How are those handles attached… nice and secure? The zipper? Is it solid/smooth/works well? That’s spendy for a bag. Especially if you can’t see using it for years and years and years to come.

100% cashmere. Well all right then. Wouldn’t expect these to last long.

Wool/silk/linen fabric. Bit of pattern. The free shipping and returns helps here too.

I think these might be from the old stock that was still made in Italy? Bit of a brouhaha erupted when GREATS moved production to, I believe Portugal(?), and some people thought they were still the same old leather and manufacturing from Italy. It still says “made in Italy” on the Nordy site. Could be wrong though.

Made in the USA and now 60% off. Ships and returns free like the rest. Really liking that burgundy shade.

We are heading into vest season. Cool if not cold mornings, etc… Sizes are a bit scattered here.

A hundred bucks for a pair of gloves is still a lot of cash, but Hestra really knows how to make a pair of gloves. Sizes medium and large left at post time.

More North Face. Combo of new school/old school here thanks to that red plaid.

Wow, The North Face really went all in on the plaid this year, huh?

Little to no experience with Rhone as a brand, but, that’s not a bad price for a mainly merino henley. 89% merino wool, 11% nylon. Machine wash, but dry flat.

Not your average plain white sneakers. Bit of contrast at the heel, and that suede toe makes them just different enough.

Because the cold isn’t done with some of us yet. Italian wool blend. Rich shade of “cedar” brown. Chest high hand warmer pockets.

Five. Dollar. Socks.

Woot! Over the calf! Thin. Because they’re supposed to be. Because they’re dress socks. Gotta love the blanket free shipping/returns policy at Nordstrom. Especially if you’re just getting a pair of super on sale socks.

Slim, sleek, modern, but still professional. 40% off is a nice cut.

Mentioned in the steal alert over here, but it’s still on sale, and it has the looks for sure. So worth a specific call out. Also available in a silver or black dial. Pretty sure these are price matched, so, prices here might expire before the rest of the sale goes south.

Vertical stitched quilting? How very slimming! Can’t say that about a lot of other puffers.

Looks like these could have superior materials to other sub $100 chukkas. Love that gray nubuck. Oiled leather option is allegedly full grain.

95% cashmere, 4% “other” (they never specify what that “other” is), and 1% elastane. Subtle, donegal speckled look here. If you’re gonna have one or two really nice crewneck sweaters you use a lot, this very well could fill the role of one of those.

Spendy for sure, but could be basically two-coats-in-one for those who love well executed simplicity. It appears to be a relatively lightweight wool/cashmere shell which has a button out insulated lining. So, keep the lining in for the cold months, then ditch it for spring and fall.

Fits most 13″ laptops. From a brand that many outdoorsy-types trust. 17″H x 10″W x 5″D

Serious classy gentleman vibes. Without getting into the fussy territory. 73% wool, 27% silk.

Pilot’s watch good looks, but a bit of a modern thing going on at the same time. 43mm here, so, not small. Which is a hallmark of pilot style watches.

Wind/waterproof two-layer DryVent fabric. 5500-fill-power down insulation. Faux fur, detachable hood. For those that live where it gets not just cold, but real cold.

Dead simple. And cheap. And sometimes that’s all you need. Sheepskin leather. Lined in poly fleece.

If past is prologue, then these things are gonna be super soft, noticeably lightweight, and feel like gloves on your feet (without the, y’know, 5-fingers goofiness of actually wearing shoes made to be gloves for your fee.) Italian nappa leather. Blake stitched sole.

OR… there’s these. Which to some, might be a bit too flashy. Love the medallion toe on these, but the variations to the leather might be a bit much to more conservative dressers.

55% cotton, 32% nylon, 13% spandex. Spendy. A lot of us would probably just stick with the BR Core Temps at this price, or, upgrade to the Lululemon commission pant. But they’re really well reviewed on Nordstrom’s site, and the free shipping/returns always helps.

Italian leather. Holds most 13″ laptops. Does anyone know what a laptop is anymore? Or are we all a pure “phablet” society at this point? Kidding. Mostly. I’VE USED A DOT MATRIX PRINTER. (**adjusts tennis balls on his walker**)

Titanium. So, noticeably lighter in weight that its stainless steel alternatives. For those that want a watch on their wrist, but don’t want a heavy block of something on their wrist.

Not a huge discount here. And I totally understand that Under Armour isn’t as favored/cool as Lululemon/Nike/adidas and some other athletic brands. But when it comes to actually working out… UA is what a lot of us reach for.

Random clearance gloves pile!

Because it’s that time of season. Scattered sizes here, and probably limited stock, so, stuff could sell out quick.

Smartwool is really, really good at what they do. At least that’s been my experience. No direct experience with their base layers though. 100% merino. Nordy says machine wash AND tumble dry. Which would be terrific if that holds true.

Waxed cotton. Deep navy color. Another Barbour jacket that excels in late winter, spring, and fall.

And we finish with the J&M shoes that are always lurking in the Nordy Sale section. The not quite as fortunate man’s AE Strands. Three colors. Sheepskin lined. Almost certainly full grain leather. Word is that these things are the real deal.

The Nordstrom Spring Sale is set to run through April 5th. Not sure what happens, if anything, after that. Shipping and returns are always free.