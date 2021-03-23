Steal Alert: 20% off select Swiss watches at Nordstrom

This is a price match. Meaning, someone called in a sale at another retailer to Nordstrom, and Nordstrom’s famously kind customer service department said “yeah, sure, we’ll meet that price.”

Don’t know where they found these prices, don’t know why, and don’t know for how long. But 20% off is solid (not mind blowing, solid) because Nordy has to be an authorized dealer, which means you get a factory warranty, AND a bit of a discount. You just don’t get the factory warranty at cut price gray market dealers. That’s why they’re cut price.

Strange selection though. Spendy. Much of it. And only one Hamilton. The rest of their Hammy selection is out. But there’s plenty of Tissot and Mido and other Swiss-mades that aren’t in the stratospheric price range that luxury brands like Rolex/Omega exist in.

Shipping and returns are still free.

Big thanks to Andrew S. for the tip.

That’s all.

Carry on.