Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: 20% off select Swiss watches at Nordstrom

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Nordstrom: 20% off select watches

This is a price match. Meaning, someone called in a sale at another retailer to Nordstrom, and Nordstrom’s famously kind customer service department said “yeah, sure, we’ll meet that price.”

Don’t know where they found these prices, don’t know why, and don’t know for how long. But 20% off is solid (not mind blowing, solid) because Nordy has to be an authorized dealer, which means you get a factory warranty, AND a bit of a discount. You just don’t get the factory warranty at cut price gray market dealers. That’s why they’re cut price.

Strange selection though. Spendy. Much of it. And only one Hamilton. The rest of their Hammy selection is out. But there’s plenty of Tissot and Mido and other Swiss-mades that aren’t in the stratospheric price range that luxury brands like Rolex/Omega exist in.

Shipping and returns are still free.

Big thanks to Andrew S. for the tip.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Filed Under: Sales, Steals, and Deals, Too Expensive, Watches Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »