Lots of Made in the USA stuff, BR’s Lulu Pants Alternative, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

From their newish “45” brand, dedicated to making great t-shirts in the USA. Saves you ten bucks if you buy three at a time. And holy cow it seems like these are a hit. Really well reviewed. Slub pocket crews. Curved hem tees. Basic crews made out of Supima cotton. They’re not a $9 Target t-shirt, but that’s not what they’re going for. Will appeal to some. Won’t to others. That’s okay either way.

Anyone else feel like April cognitively felt like an orchestra pit in a hurricane? No musicians there. Just the instruments. Bassoons and French Horns getting whipped around and clattering into each other. What a cacophonic month it’s already been. If that made any sense to you, then you’re well within your rights to have totally forgotten that Allen Edmonds is currently running one of their bigger sales of the year. And hey, if you’re getting back into looking gooooooood, via suits and what not, a new pair of shoes might help. “New Shoes” can in fact, be a feeling. Full picks can be found right here if you’d like them.

Just in time for the warmer weather and getting out and about, BR’s city pants (both luxe and regular) are back to half off. Full disclosure: I don’t have any direct experience with the city pants (I’m a core temp fella myself), but the reviews seem to indicate the slim city pants (full tech fabric) are a more than acceptable, much less expensive, alternative to Lululemon’s Commission chinos. Got a pair on the way myself, so we’ll see. Seems promising enough. Meanwhile, there’s been a few new items added to their sale section, most of which is getting an additional 60% off. Got all that?

DAPPERED SPACE ALERT. And the win goes to Peter Brady. Christopher Knight has created quite the home goods brand, and on Overstock his stuff is typically some of the top rated. Good for him. Anyway, patio season is here, and if your outdoor living space could use some TLC this year, consider taking advantage of this sale at Overstock. Of course there is far more than outdoor furniture marked down, but we had to start somewhere.

It’s solid. It’s not amazing, but it’s good. Price drops are in the 25% – 30% off range, which is only so-so when you consider J. Crew as a whole (usually 30% – 40% off much of their main line), but better than average when you consider that this sale does included some of the suit line that’s usually excluded from promos. While Spier & Suitsupply might be the first stop for a lot of us, J. Crew’s suits are half canvas, use nice fabrics, have non functioning sleeve cuff buttons for easy tailoring, and come sold as separates. Which is key to a lot of guys who don’t fall into the normal “drop” zones lots of other suit makers use, when they sell stuff as “nested” pairs. That, and the trousers come pre-hemmed. So that’s extra savings at the tailor. Now might be a good time to pick up a warm weather appropriate suit for those upcoming less-than-casual events.

Nordstrom is currently running a banner on their site advertising the cardmember perk of “shop the anniversary sale early.” The Anniversary Sale is in July. That’s some major early access! I’m confused. Maybe they’re just pushing the perk as something you’ll get later on? I interpreted it as sign up for a card now, shop the anniversary sale now. But maybe that’s my goofball brain jumping to conclusions. July seems a long ways off in regards to pushing people’s attention towards an event. But when’s No Time to Die due to come out again??

Also worth a mention: