Best of Threads: Baggy pants, Tuxedos, and stylish yard work

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

The Monday Sales Tripod had threads user CK83 tempted to purchase one of the tuxes on sale at Charles Tyrwhitt. But he thought better of it, remembering advice from his mama; if you don’t need it, it’s not a good deal, no matter what the price is! Sage advice, but CK83 was curious how many guys on threads actually own a tux, and if so, how often they wear it. bassoonguy was the first to chime in, and as his name implies he is a musician and a tux is basically workwear for him. tankerjohn admitted he’s seriously tempted as well, and shared he’s heard that once you buy a tux you’ll be surprised at how many opportunities you get to wear it. Many members agreed that nowadays a dark suit will usually work in place of a tuxedo just fine, but mark4 brought up the cultural icon that is James Bond. CK83 appreciated the reference, but readily admitted that “in real life I am far more likely to find myself in a riverboat casino losing at $10 a hand blackjack than a casino in Macau!” Regardless of the tux, one thing we learned from this thread is that some of you guys have been to some really fancy events!

With spring in full swing, rd27 posed a question to the threads users: do you believe that it’s possible to stay dappered while fixing up your yard or garden? Replies ran the gamut. While most users stated that old jeans definitely make it into their yardwork mix, some like the passenger, Hebrew Barrister, and DocDave said yardwork is no time to be concerned about appearance. But other guys disagreed, with Galcobar and JohnR chiming in that style can still come into play. facelessghost made a good point that if you start becoming more stylish in general, older clothes that get relegated to yardwork-wear will be stylish by default.

For many of us prescription glasses are a part of life, and there are a lot of options out there. gaseousclay, with a recent astigmatism diagnosis, got a pair through insurance that he’s not thrilled with, so he came to Threads for advice on an online purveyor with stylish frames. Of course many well known brands were tossed out like Warby Parker, Zenni, and Lens Crafters. But then some lesser known brands like Shuron and David Kind were suggested. DapperedRyan suggested just saving up for Lasik, and t.urman shared that he found his frames through eBay for $20, and now just needs to get prescription lenses placed into the frames. There were also several mentions of Costco’s optical department. Why not pick up a 20 pack of chicken teriyaki bowls and some prescription glasses while you’re at it?

Oh boy. Trends are shifting gents, and threads user ryn started a discussion about the fit of pants seemingly whipsawing from uber trim to billowing. (The two examples you see above are offered by UNIQLO.) This question has prompted a spirited discussion on Threads about fashion versus style. The consensus seems to be that fit that falls in the middle of these trendy swings will always be a safe bet. This is a fun thread to read through, with call backs to some entertaining trends of years past. Give it a read!

