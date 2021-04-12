Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $225 Super 120s wool Tuxes, New Shoes, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The Pick(s): 100% Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Navy or Black – $64.50 ($119)

Sadly not getting the extra 40% off cut with the SHOPNOW code that’s currently running, but still, under $65 for one of their 100% cashmere crewnecks in navy or black is quite the nice price. Lightweight enough for year round wear. One of those things you’d love to reach for and throw in a weekender for a quick summer weekend trip to the coast/lake/mountains.

Because some of us might have invested in a new pair of shoes. Don’t forget the trees. Full picks here (including, y’know, shoes) if you’d like them.

There we are. Plenty of shirts in the $30ish range, which is about where long time Charles Tyrwhitt customers seem to expect them. Extra 10% off is nice too.

No sale yet, since they just arrived. A new addition to the Rhodes line of boots by Huckberry. This “Caliber” collection has soles inspired by workwear boots, and they claim these things provide lightweight cushioning and out of the box comfort. That, and they look pretty darn good. Especially if you’re the type who loves to wear boots year round, and the heavier lug soles of winter just look too out of place in spring and summer. Made in Mexico, which if past is prologue, is a good sign for the Rhodes brand. Adam was super impressed with the made in Mexico cap toe from a few months back.

This one’s all over the place. Some stuff is 40% off, other stuff is 25% off, and then there’s plenty at 30% off. And then there’s the stock they’ve thrown in the spring sale section… pretty random. Retail is (understandably) having a hard time right now. Chaos probably isn’t helping. But if you’re a Brooks Brothers fan (say their Regent fit sportcoats fit you perfectly), now’s not a bad time to browse if you’re thinking about a spring wardrobe refresh.

Also worth a mention…