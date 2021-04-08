50% off Popular BR Pants & Shoes Sale, Rancourt Savings, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

This one’s a bit confusing, so stay with me. BR is running a quiet “up to 50% off curated styles” sale, in which MOST of the stuff is anything but half off. Yet there are some wheelhouse, well loved pants in there getting the half off cut (as shown above), some of their shoe line too, AND cardmembers can take an additional 20% off with the code BRCARD20. The slim luxe “city” pant for $39.20, for cardmembers, is a steal.

These picks are like the ghosts of Christmas Past and Future. Although that chino jacket would look excellent as a sportcoat year round (wear it with jeans, linen pants, saturated 5 pockets, etc), and the suit all together should do fine during the upcoming warmer months.

More picks! These are the shoes/boots that didn’t quite make our top 10. After a year of slopping around the house in slippers, some real (real nice) shoes might be just the ticket for your soul. And your arches. If your legs and/or feet hurt at the end of a WFH day, wearing unsupportive, mushy slippers might be why. Full, original top 10 picks here. Stars of the sale really are the Strands and Parks. Even with the extra 10% off for their “collectors club” expiring yesterday, the prices really are lower this year. You just don’t see Strands and Park Aves going for the mid $200s that often.

Shirts that were $49 – $58, are now $34 – $43. Gotta buy three though. And remember, returns aren’t free. Free returns are only good on your first suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase, and sale/bundle items like these need to be returned with 14 days of receiving them. So if it’s your first shirt experience with Spier, be warned. But if you’re already a Spier shirts customer and you know your size/fits? Nice savings for sure.

They’re calling it their Spring Cleaning sale. Code works on full price stuff only, won’t double up on the sale section. Rancourt = Made in Maine from great materials.

Also worth a mention: