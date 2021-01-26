In Review: The Banana Republic WFH Pant

Banana Republic Slim WFH Pant – $59 ($98.50)
About the Author: Brandon D. is a trial attorney for the government living in Houston, Texas. He’s a new dad (#girldad for those of you who do hashtags), which has made working from home that much more interesting for him, his wife, and their dog Charlie.
The last time you heard from me, I was helping you dress like the best family member of all time. That was over a year ago. Where did the time go? Why did I stop writing? Did I want to go out on a high note? Nah, I became a dad!
But now that I know all there is to know about being a dad (for the next twenty minutes, at least), I’m back to write about pants. So let’s talk about Banana Republic’s strangely, surprisingly successful (yes successful) attempt at combining “work” with “from home” in their Slim WFH Pants.
Four options. Two solids, two with patterns.
Made from 64% recycled polyester, 34% Lenzing™ Ecovero™ (viscose), and 2% spandex, these pants look and feel like just about every other great pair of dress pants that I own. Which is bizarre, because there’s no wool or cotton. But we’ll get to that later. Let’s start with the good. Banana offers them in two classic colors – gray and navy – and two classic patterns – gray glen plaid and brown hounds tooth (though for some reason they call the plaid “charcoal gray”). So when we go back to the office, you can wear these to just about any office. And even better, you’ll look great in them at the office happy hour, date night, or drinks with friends.
They’re also firmly within the “slim but not too slim” category. So the boss won’t look at you and think you’re dressed for the gym, the club, or somewhere other than work. And should you run an errand and decide to bring your wallet, the back pocket buttons will help keep your wallet with you.
Business up front… elastic in the rear. Trouser mullet!
Most importantly, they’re comfortable and stretchy. Not quite Core Temp Chino stretchy, but still, stretchy. You could easily do yoga at your desk and not worry about ripping your pants. And since just about all of us are still working from home, you can wear these “at work” and feel like a professional, and then wear them “at home” to watch a movie, and be as comfortable as if you were wearing sweatpants.
As for a neutral issue, I wear either a 34 (jeans), 35 (chinos), or 36 (dress pants) at Banana (I’m 5’11”, 200ish). I ordered these in a 36 and they were a touch big. I think a 35 would be my ideal size given the elastic waistband and my current measurements.
Slim but not too slim. Size shown is a 36 waist, regular length, on 5’11”, 200ish.
Option shown is the charcoal glen plaid.
Then there’s the bad. Or more specifically, confusing. Notably, where’s the wool or cotton? I haven’t had the chance to wear these outside on a warmer day (it’s Houston’s week of winter!), so I don’t know how I’d feel about these during the warmer months or away from the friendly confines of an air conditioned home, office, or home-office. While many synthetic pants are much better than they were years ago, keep the lack of wool/cotton in mind before you buy these in all four colors. These pants are also unlined, which may impact how long they last if you wear them regularly. The pants also include belt loops and a draw string. Why both? If we’re especially cautious, can we also add suspender buttons? None of this is bad, but they’re certainly interesting choices from our friends at Banana.
Elastic isn’t that noticeable with usual wear. Shirts, sweaters, etc. could cover it.
Mostly. But it’s there. It. Is. There.
The one area you might actually find bad is the elastic waistband. Some will love it. It’s the defining feature. But it’ll be a deal breaker for plenty of you guys. From the back, I don’t think it’s particularly visible (as shown above with a shirt tucked in), especially if you’re wearing a belt and/or blazer. But it’s visible. And if noticed, it certainly sends the vibe of “I’m wearing something to work that’s not really for work.” Or for short, “Lunar Grands.”
Overall, these are a hit. Wear them to work, if you think you can get away with it. Wear them at home. Wear them to work from home. You’ll look good and feel comfortable either way.