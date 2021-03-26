The Weekend Reset: Steak, Superheroes, and 80s Classics

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Spring is a springin’. And with warmer weather comes the opportunity to grab a beverage, fire up the grill, and do a little cooking outside. I’ll grill all sorts of things throughout the summer — shrimp, chicken, veggies, you name it — but for that early Spring I’m-dusting-off-the-grill-for-the-first-time-in-months meal? I’m always going with T-bones. Serious Eats has a great guide on grilling these guys: the trick with T-bones is to position the tenderloin (the small part) farthest from your heat source, so it doesn’t overcook while the strip comes to temp. A hot-off-the-grill T-Bone, some buttered corn on the cob, and a cold beer? That’s Spring perfection in my book. Photo by Steve Ding on Unsplash

For those of you who like true crime or history, this is the perfect read. Say Nothing tells the story of The Troubles in Northern Ireland, a period of time when the centuries-long struggle between the Irish and British turned horrifically bloody. What sets this book apart is the way this story is made deeply, deeply personal — the story is told through the lens of specific, relatable characters. Reads like a thriller, but rich with journalistic and historical insight.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

I’ve talked about weird superhero shows in this space before, but man, when it comes to weird and wonderful, Legion might be the king of both. Legion is about David Haller, a man who is diagnosed with schizophrenia… but actually has superpowers. Written by Noah Hawley, who also created the phenomenal TV adaptation of Fargo, Legion is one of the strangest TV shows I’ve ever seen, a comic book show that’s more David Lynch and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest than it is The Avengers. No joke, there’s a character in this show who lives in a giant ice cube. If you’re looking for a bonkers great watch, look no further. Streams on Hulu.