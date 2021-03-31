The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Bedroom

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Just last week we saw a Style Scenario from contributor Ryan N. celebrating the long awaited arrival of spring. The color combination he used is perfect for a light, airy bedroom that sets the tone for warmer weather. One of the easiest ways to accomplish this is with bedding that can be swapped out seasonally to match the mood. You can also exchange things like accent pillows and rugs to match the vibe of the season. Or is spring is your favorite time of year? Then sport the look in your bedroom all year long!

The Comforter Cover: LL Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Queen Comforter Cover – $85. I know flannel seems like more of a cold weather option, but spring nights can still be quite cool. Also, this is a duvet (cover for a comforter). During the colder months you can insert a comforter into it, but during the warmer months? Just use it as a flannel blanket on your bed. It should be thin enough to provide just enough warmth without overdoing it.

The Sheets: Amazon Basics Heather Cotton Jersey Bed Sheet Set – $44.99. In my experience Amazon Basics are usually pretty solid. I haven’t purchased bedding from them yet, but I have other items like clothing and coffee pots, and for the price all have been well made and satisfactory.

The Decorative Pillows: Pair of Quilted Pillow Sham Covers in Dark Blue – $27.99. Incorporating some dark blue into the bedding here so the navy from the Style Scenario is represented. It’s also a good way to break up all the lighter colors.

The Pink Throw Pillow: 12″ x 21″ “Pink Stone” Tufted Indoor/Outdoor Pillow – $40. Pink was in the Style Scenario, so pink is in the bedroom. This is a fairly muted pink though. Sold through West Elm, and they have plenty of other pink pillow offerings right now.

The Headboard: Jett Panel Headboard in Southern Oak – $176.99. A basic wood headboard that will compliment many styles due to its simplicity.

The Bed Skirt: Threshold Wrinkle-Resistant Bed Skirt – $32.99. If your bed is on a metal frame, a bed skirt can go a long way in making it look a bit more put together, plus it cuts down on the dust that collects under the bed.

The Nightstand: Lennox Night Stand – $309 ($539). An expensive looker, but currently on a pretty good discount at Macy’s. This nightstand basically incorporates all the colors from those Pumas in the Style Scenario.

The Rug: nuLOOM Rivka Striped Beige 5′ x 8′ Rug – $108.21. Place this rug under the foot of your bed to add some color and texture. Also comes in a larger size if you want it fully under your bed and then some.

The Wall Art: ‘Leaf Instinct I’ by Vincent Van Gogh 2 Piece Framed Print Set – $85.09. A striking, yet neutral print that incorporates well with the rest of what’s going on in this setup.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.