Style Scenario: First Day it Sorta Feels Like Spring (Casual)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Spring might not be here for you yet. Doesn’t mean we all can’t look forward to that first day when it sorta kinda MAYBE feels like spring. Sun’s finally out all day, stuff is melting, and it’s warm enough to (maybe) go without a jacket. Here’s one way to put one foot forward into the new season, without going full floral patterns and bright colors.

The Jacket: Goodthreads Merino Wool / Acrylic Super Lightweight Hoodie – $20 – $55. Quite the price range depending on size, but man, this could easily become a go-to (it has for me). Perfect for transitional weather, chilly summer nights, as a midlayer… you name it. It’s thin, yes, but that’s kinda the point; merino has the amazing ability to regulate temp on both ends of the spectrum.

The Sunglasses: J.Crew Blue Tortoise “Whitecap” Sunglasses – $59.50. Blue Tortoise? That’s certainly unique, in a good way. Acetate and steel frame. Comes with measurements of 51-21-140.

The Shirt: Abercrombie & Fitch Airknit Curved Hem Henley in Heather Pink – $29. In case you missed the big round up Paul did, Abercrombie has largely ditched the logos, and has their own line of breathable, moisture-wicking basics. This henley looks to nail it on fit, and the moisture-wicking material should keep you comfortable. This subtle pink is just enough color to usher us out of the more muted, earthy tones of winter. Want something cheaper/just can’t see yourself buying anything from Abercrombie? Target’s Goodfellow does great, cheap, cotton henleys. Try this $13 option in pink.

The Shorts: Target Goodfellow & Co. 7″ Slim Fit Shorts in Gray – $19.99. Part of the upcoming Goodfellow Spring 2021 Roundup that’s in the works, these are a lot of shorts for not a lot of dollars. There’s a bit of texture, enough to make sure they’re not too smooth against the heather texture of the henley. Not feeling shorts just yet? Totally understood. It’s still QUITE cold for a lot of us. An alternative would be their lightweight jeans. Those could do the trick here.

The Watch: Breda PEI Leather Strap Watch 41mm – $120. Simple, understated, and gotta love that accent blue seconds hand.

The Watch Strap: Crown & Buckle Chevron Oxford Watch Strap – $27.20 ($32). Having had a similar strap for a few weeks now, it’s the most versatile strap I own, and fully warm-weather-ready. Made of woven nylon and sporting a nifty heathered/flecked pattern, you can dress it up or down. Shown in the top photo is my Cheapest Nato Straps “Nightsky Lumed” version, which I highly recommend, if you don’t mind the sometimes-lengthy wait on the $1.99 international shipping.

The Socks: Gap No-Show Socks (2-pack) – $10ish. I was as skeptical as you may be. Gap? Cotton socks? Bleh. BUT, with a pair currently in hand (in foot?), these are super comfortable, cushion-y, and stay on my heel better than most things I’ve put on my feet for <$10. Even though they are 87% cotton, the first day it feels like spring? Shouldn’t be too hot for cotton. Feel like paying up? Lululemon’s Power Stride line is pricey, but practically unbeatable. A big round up of the best no-show socks is also in the works. So stay tuned for that.

The Belt: Banana Republic Braided Leather Belt – $59.50. I own a similar belt in braided cotton, but this braided leather screams warmer weather and can be dressed up or down, unlike my cotton one. Affordable and timeless without looking too old-country-club prep. Goes on sale a lot. (Although it’s not on sale at post time, so, cool your heels perhaps?)

The Shoes: Puma Super Liga OG Retro Leather – $49.97 ($70). Or your favorite clean white sneakers. Adidas Stan Smith are shown at the very top of the post.