Steal(ish) Alert: 25% off select Timex watches (including some favorites new and old)

What is it about spring? Every spring some of us (hi!) get an itch for a new watch. Which is stupid. Nothing has changed about the old watches already in the collection. But yeah. Here we are.

The smart play would be to simply refresh an old favorite with a new strap. Say, NATO (can’t beat the Crown & Buckle Supreme). Or maybe take a chunkier sport watch, and put a sweat/water proof silicone or rubber band on it. (MARATAC Deployment maybe?)

That’d be the smart play.

I have never once claimed to be smart.

This 25% off select Timex watches code QUICK25 expires tomorrow, 3/31. And there are some lookers in the section they’ve set aside for the 25% off. Some weird stuff as well for sure, but the new Marlin California Dial looks like something else for the more dressed up types, the Milano is perfect for the minimalists, and the MS-1 looks great for the more casual leaning fellas.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Happy spring.