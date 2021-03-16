Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: Huckberry Victory Made in the USA Sneakers are on sale

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Victory Sportswear Huckberry Exclusive Sneakers – $194.98 ($230)

It’s 100% understandable if more than a few will give this “steal” alert a side eye, being that we’re still talking two Benjamins for a pair of sneakers (especially when you can get some Saucony lookalikes for $50).

But they really are something.

Handmade in Massachusetts from really, really nice materials. Handsome as all get out. Legitimate cushioning and support. And that nubby Vibram sole is resoleable (yes really). They also go with tons of casual stuff.

I was lucky enough to buy a pair of the previous design (which had a bit more blue), and I wear them a ton. Like, all the time. See them in action over here in the header image.

Ships and returns for free.

It’s not a massive sale, but, 15% off is just enough to get them under $200. And I don’t think they’ve ever gone on sale before?

Big thanks to Joseph M. for the tip here.

That’s all. Carry on.

Filed Under: Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »