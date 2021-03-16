Steal Alert: Huckberry Victory Made in the USA Sneakers are on sale

It’s 100% understandable if more than a few will give this “steal” alert a side eye, being that we’re still talking two Benjamins for a pair of sneakers (especially when you can get some Saucony lookalikes for $50).

But they really are something.

Handmade in Massachusetts from really, really nice materials. Handsome as all get out. Legitimate cushioning and support. And that nubby Vibram sole is resoleable (yes really). They also go with tons of casual stuff.

I was lucky enough to buy a pair of the previous design (which had a bit more blue), and I wear them a ton. Like, all the time. See them in action over here in the header image.

Ships and returns for free.

It’s not a massive sale, but, 15% off is just enough to get them under $200. And I don’t think they’ve ever gone on sale before?

Big thanks to Joseph M. for the tip here.

That’s all. Carry on.