St. Patrick’s Day 2021 – The Best of Green in Men’s (affordable) Style

Green gets hosed. Kermit knows this. For 364 days out of the year green takes a back seat to blue, black, grey, and a host of other colors. But not on St. Patrick’s day. That’s the one day when Green reigns supreme. In honor of Green and St. Patrick’s Day, here’s our annual list of our favorite green things, of which, Kermit THEE Frog (hi ho!) will always be #1.

A Green Gingham or Check Button Down

Break free from the blue and white shirt tyranny! Yes, plenty of us like having mostly light blue and white shirts in our closet. But green gingham is a great way to step outside (yet not too far outside) the box. Looks great with a navy or grey sportcoat, under sweaters, or with a solid knit tie.

Pretty much incontrovertible proof that green works and works great in the world of menswear. That whole look is nails. Easy. Fresh. Comfortable. Perfect for the warmer, brighter days ahead. Ships and returns for free since it’s Suitsupply.

One of J. Crew’s most loved items. Slub cotton here, so there’s that variation to the fabric. Pocket at the chest keeps it from looking undershirt-y. Lots of colors to pick from, four of which happen to be green or green-ish.

Was just half off during Friends and Family, so, being patient could net serious savings. These are BR’s shot at bike commuting pants, and more than a few seem to say there about as close to Lululemon as BR gets (and some of us are HUGE fans of the Lululemon warpstreme line). Those stripes on the INSIDE of the trouser legs are reflective for high vis at night (cycling, hoverboard, jetpack, etc). 48% cotton, 48% nylon, 4% spandex here, and they’re claiming stretch, wrinkle resistance, quick dry, etc. The works. Got a pair on the way. But they might run true slim? So, consider sizing up.

Is leather dead (sorry) to adidas? These new “Primegreen” sneakers are made from “a series of high-performance recycled materials” and “no virgin polyester.” Haven’t seen them in person yet, but they sure look the business from here. Shown at the very top of the post is an older pair of upgraded leather Stan Smith “recons.” Those used to flutter in and out of stock, but if adidas is “committed to only using recycled polyester by 2024″… is leather then on the outs?

So the dial is black on this particular model, but the STRAP is green. And a classic field watch like this certainly does say “take me outside… please.” 38mm in diameter. Manual wind mechanical movement. 80 hour, yes 80 hour power reserve when fully wound. Full review here.

Just in, along with a bunch of other pretty dang nice looking pocket squares, for spring/summer 2021. Spier knows fabrics, so, this thing should feel and look like the real deal. Price drops to $20 if you buy 2 or more.

Fifteen dollars? Good grief. Their flagship chino. And that “rogue river” greenish blue/blueish green/grayish blue gree (oh you get the idea) is all kinds of right. Still on sale for under $20, and now an extra 25% off drops select colors, like this one, down to $15.

A true 4-season sweater. Thin but strong thanks to the 100% merino wool construction. Looks great with jeans, and looks mighty smart under a medium or light gray suit with a white or light blue shirt.

Dead simple. Which is terrific. Can be worn super dressed down (as shown above) OR dressed up with a suit and tie. And with everything in between. Big fan of the dead-simple Mac style raincoat. And this one, in green, could be a great way to mix in some contrast if you wear blue/navy a lot.

Crown and Buckle’s Supreme Nato straps are the best in the business. It ain’t close. Yes $34 for a NATO strap seems spendy, but the smoothness of the weave, the comfort of the strap, and the excellent brushed/slightly angled at the edges hardware is so much better than cheap straps. So, so much better. But they haven’t had an olive/black/red “og Bond” option… until now. Available in multiple widths. Looks just as good on a cheap watch (as shown at the very top of the post) as it does on a spendy one.

An updated, stretchier version of their hugely popular travel jean. Full review coming next week, but, they’re good. Quite good. Size shown above on Jason (5’7″/175) is a 32×28 in Athletic Fit. His advice: consider sizing down one waist size.

CHEATING! I know, they aren’t the “color” green, but, c’mon. It’s right there in the name! A chukka that’s eco-friendly and proud of it. Constructed from natural materials and made in a way that’s environmentally responsible. A noticeable upgrade over Clarks (no knock on Clarks, they make an incredible product for the price). Made in Italy. Super soft suede. Natural rubber textured sole. Super comfortable.

Fun shirt. FUN SHIRT. HEY LOOK EVERYONE IT’S A GUY IN A FUN SHIRT. A bit of “pop” after the long dark winter that was. The saturated dark teal is bold without being a neon base.

Was green the on-trend color for watches in 2020? Still carrying over into 2021? Blends in, but totally doesn’t at the same time. Full review of the Lorier Falcon (albeit in a different color) can be found here.

While the rich brown shades like “Havana” and “Field Tan” might get the most love, some of us think the dark green “Moss” is the boss. Made in the USA and built for the long haul. Waxed cotton exterior. Soft flannel lining. Gets better with age, so be prepared to wear it and wear it often, and to enjoy how it changes as it grows older. Seems like sizes are starting to dwindle on this green shade though. Fingers crossed for a restock?

Certainly not GREEN green, but, that’s good. Because that leaning gray olive shade of suede is just neutral enough to go with all sorts of warmer weather wear. And hey, come fall? Why not wear them with dark wash jeans too?

Rubber plants

“Whoops there goes another rubber tree.” Dappered Space suggestion here. I don’t know how we at the Dappered home offices first acquired a rubber tree plant, but, we now have three or four. The leaves are thick, dark green, and have somewhere between a matte and gloss look to them. The branches are good and thick, and the plant as a whole is hearty. We’ve had some for years upon years. Some have grown so tall that we have to keep them inside tomato cages… indoors.

Toothy. Bit of a stunner in person. That green is subtle in all the right ways. There were some scattered reports of crown issues (as in, the thing would just pull straight out all of a sudden) so be aware, and get that 1 year warranty by buying from Orient.

Socially distanced outdoor happy hour anyone? Stanley’s hammertone green metal growlers, flasks, and other containers are… iconic, no? As iconic as a hunk of metal can be.

WHERE. DID. THEY. GO. Well, at least the Navy Swoosh is on sale. And if you’re desperate for some old-school looking Nike kicks, their Blazer Low is down to $47.

Made in the USA. A total classic. Most guys will favor the navy or tan options, but the Otter Green, while more casual, has been a companion to many. If that’s not “green” enough for you? There’s the new “Hemlock” option. Now THAT is green.

From J. Crew’s heritage workwear inspired line, Wallace and Barnes. Decent starting price here. But, it’s post bankruptcy J. Crew. So one can expect some discounts. Four colors to pick from.

36mm diameter and 18mm lugs. Sticking true to it’s roots, this thing is powered by a hand-wound (mechanical) movement. It’s not quartz. And it’s not an automatic. This thing should go with all kinds of casual wear, and quickly become a daily partner for those who spend most of their time dressed down. Full review here.

For when it warms up. Core Temp fabric helps keep you cool and moves with you, while the 9″ inseam is neither too short nor too long.

Using this as much as ever with all the hand washing. This stuff is the real deal, while most other hand creams are pretenders. It works. Period. If you’re the type who has calluses and scraped up knuckles and split thumbs (the worst) yet STILL knows how to look sharp? Then this’ll help prevent you from bleeding all over a favorite shirt or suit at the most inopportune time. I’ve been there myself.

Yes, I know just the laces are green. But the boots themselves are straight-up amazing. Legitimately some of the most comfortable boots I’ve ever owned. They’re still boots. They’ve got some structure and a bit of toughness. But they’re not gonna weigh you down either. Full grain leather uppers, waterproof & breathable, and the perfect blend of country durability and city-dwelling comfort.

Good Lume – Priceless

Lume = the luminocity of your wristwatch’s glow-in-the-dark properties. Great for when you wake up in an unfamiliar location (hotel, friend’s place, behind some begonias) and don’t know where the nearest clock radio happens to be. Good lume can be found on everything from super cheap watches to super expensive watches. As can weak lume. Best way to charge it up is to get those hands and indices exposed to UV light. Such as, y’know, the sun. So wear your good stuff out and about. Full review of the watch shown above can be found here.

For those who are ready to cast off the heavy, “cozy” wintery sweats and transition to… uh… springtime sweats. Slub cotton gives it that ready for warm weather texture. Sunfaded. Pocket at the chest. For a sweatshirt being such a basic thing, it sure seems like J. Crew nailed it with this new arrival.

Another winner from Flint and Tinder. Flight jacket good looks, quilted for a little bit of extra warmth (but not too much), and all of the function and utility you’d expect from F&T. Full review here.

Adds a nice shot of alternate color if you’re doing the all jeans/blazer thing. Looks plenty fine with a medium grey suit + light blue shirt too. Pictured above is an Italian linen pocket square via J. Crew (that’s now sold out), but TheTieBar has you covered for cheap. Want something with a green base? Try this windowpane/check pattern option for $12.

One of the more affordable jackets that Suitsupply makes. 97% cotton and 3% spandex here. Ships and returns for free. Wear it in the heat with lightweight chinos, and then layer up with it in the fall/winter with dark wash jeans.

Made in the USA from 20 oz canvas, beefy cotton webbing, and leather accents. At 2700+ cubic inches, it’s got enough space for a weekend away, yet still fits most carry-on requirements. Perfect shade of green, with the leather and cotton webbing contrast looking extra sharp. Shades of a vintage sports car with this color combo. A favorite. Shoulder strap will cost you an extra $15. Kinda bummed about that.

Dang Spier. Side tabs on the trouser and everything. You’re fancy.

Another Dappered Space pick. I use this stuff every day. Seriously. Clean your place.

Gone, but not forgotten: Jameson Gold Reserve (no longer produced)

Man. Man… they don’t make it anymore. Selected casks, maturation in three different woods, and a much rounder, less rigid version of Jameson. Unlike their other options, the Gold Reserve is partially aged in virgin oak. So it’s the first stuff to hit that wood, and the end result is a nice amount of mellowed out vanilla flavor. Hints of bread pudding spread with a small dab of stone fruit compote. Thought it was better than their 12-year and 18-year options, Red Breast 12 or 15, Green or Yellow Spot, Knappogue Castle, Tyrconnell or Tyroconnell’s Sherry Cask, Teeling, Teeling Single Grain, and Teeling Revival. No idea why they discontinued it.

Have a safe St. Patrick’s Day, and remember, green beer looks just as bad coming back up as it did going down.