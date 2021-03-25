New Suede Boots, adidas Spring Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

If this were a Jeopardy! category, it’d be “potpourri“. But it’s a fun one all the same. A big spring cleaning event from Bespoke Post. Lots of Dappered Space worthy goods. Apparel can be a bit scattered depending on size. Bespoke Post does a nice job reminding us all that they have a shop, and they’re more than “just” their monthly subscription box service.

High threshold, but they’re also offering 25% off $100, and 35% off $200. Which compared to their recent mega deals, isn’t quite a jaw dropper. BUT. There’s some new arrivals in, like those sweet suede boots. And those might be worth a good strong look with the higher discount. As would be their new seasonal suiting. Chances of that stuff getting excluded from higher discounts isn’t guaranteed, but could be considered likely if past is prologue.

No discount here, but, oooh. New colors. Don’t take your foot off the effort gas folks. We’re getting there. But if what’s happening in Europe is any indication, letting the guard down right now will just keep us in this crap for even longer. A few guys have said these are best for medium to smaller faces. If you’re on #teambighead, I’ve personally found that these KN95 masks are super comfortable. (I wanted to get something a bit “more” as the new variants spread and people let their guard down.) Now, with all the fakes out there, do I know if those KN95s are the real deal? I do not. I don’t think anyone knows anything about that sorta thing at this point. But life is about playing the percentages, leverage points, and probabilities, so, well… yeah.

Just a heads up that a lot of sizes have been decimated, and there is some WEIRD stuff in there. And yes, I know a lot of you (myself included) are looking at the picks above thinking “wait, that’s NOT the weird stuff?”

Not cheap. And not on sale, because Lululemon rarely puts these on sale. But quite simply… these are the best. And Lululemon went a few months there with very, very scattered sizes, fits, and colors. But it looks like they’re now fully stocked… with even a few new shades? From inseams 28″, 30″, 32″, 34″, and 37″, and fits skinny to slim to classic to relaxed. The Warpstreme fabric ABC and Commission pants are the best pants that blend significant tech-performance and real world style (read: they don’t look “techy” or sound *swish swish* techy). The commission pant is a chino style. ABC pant = 5 pocket style. It is impossible to underestimate how much some of us love these things, while simultaneously hating the price.

Also worth a mention: