Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier’s Wheelhouse Blazer Sale, Seiko 5 Sports under $200, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off select suits and sportcoats w/ SM20

Spier and Mackay sport and suit jackets

Plenty of options that AREN’T final sale. And remember, if it’s your first suit or sportcoat purchase from Spier, they’ll cover any possible return shipping fees. Otherwise, it’s a $15 pre paid label. That Navy Hopsack blazer for just under $280 is pretty, pretty good. Half canvas, easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons, Super 120s hopsack wool, and just quarter lined/butterfly lined in the back. It’s a foundation piece you can wear with everything from jeans to summery 5-pockets to crisp dress trousers.

 

Macy’s: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watches for under $200 w/ VIP

Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watch

As low as they go for at an authorized dealer like Macy’s. So, good manufacturer’s warranty, no tomfoolery with tags or packaging, etc. In person with this new(ish) Seiko 5 Sports line can be found here. Those new field-style watches look like they could be perfect for the warm weather ahead.

 

Todd Snyder: New Items have been added to their sale section

Todd Snyder menswear

Todd Snyder’s sale section was pretty stagnant for a while there… BUT… a fresh injection of stock over the weekend really has brightened things up a bit. Spendy though. And much of it is final sale. No returns on the final sale stuff.

 

BONUS  Huckberry Merino Masks, new colors – $12 a piece

Huckberry Merino Masks

New colors AND they’re now available for solo purchases. No bulk buying necessary. Although they do have three and four packs available if you want to save a few bucks. Made in the USA.

 

BONUS  Nordstrom: Their Spring Sale is still rolling along

Nordstrom spring sale

Full picks here in case you somehow missed them. Free shipping and free returns on everything, as is standard with Nordstrom.

 

Also worth a mention…

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Watches Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »