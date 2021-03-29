Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier’s Wheelhouse Blazer Sale, Seiko 5 Sports under $200, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off select suits and sportcoats w/ SM20
- Navy Super 120s hopsack wool blazer – $278.40 ($398)
- Light Gray Donegal wool sportcoat – $222.40 ($348)
- Blue Check super 130s wool sportcoat – $223.20 ($378)
- Light Gray Super 120s wool suit – $199.20 FINAL SALE ($448)
- Navy Travel wool suit – $358.40 ($498)
- Burgundy velvet dinner jacket – $199.20 ($348)
Plenty of options that AREN’T final sale. And remember, if it’s your first suit or sportcoat purchase from Spier, they’ll cover any possible return shipping fees. Otherwise, it’s a $15 pre paid label. That Navy Hopsack blazer for just under $280 is pretty, pretty good. Half canvas, easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons, Super 120s hopsack wool, and just quarter lined/butterfly lined in the back. It’s a foundation piece you can wear with everything from jeans to summery 5-pockets to crisp dress trousers.
Macy’s: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Watches for under $200 w/ VIP
- Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Black NATO – $199.13 w/ VIP ($295)
- Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Blue Stainless Band – $199.13 w/ VIP ($295)
- Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Orange Stainless Band – $199.13 w/ VIP ($295)
- Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Blue Stainless Mesh Band – $236.25 w/ VIP ($350) this one is spendier for some reason?
- Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Field Gray NATO – $185.63 w/ VIP ($275)
As low as they go for at an authorized dealer like Macy’s. So, good manufacturer’s warranty, no tomfoolery with tags or packaging, etc. In person with this new(ish) Seiko 5 Sports line can be found here. Those new field-style watches look like they could be perfect for the warm weather ahead.
Todd Snyder: New Items have been added to their sale section
- Made in the USA Wool Melton Letterman Jacket – $399 ($598)
- 100% Italian Cashmere Pocket Long Sleeve Tee in Grey – $149 FINAL ($298)
- Made in Canada Wool/Line Basketweave Sportcoat – $244 FINAL ($448)
- Jersey Face Masks – $14 FINAL ($20)
Todd Snyder’s sale section was pretty stagnant for a while there… BUT… a fresh injection of stock over the weekend really has brightened things up a bit. Spendy though. And much of it is final sale. No returns on the final sale stuff.
BONUS Huckberry Merino Masks, new colors – $12 a piece
New colors AND they’re now available for solo purchases. No bulk buying necessary. Although they do have three and four packs available if you want to save a few bucks. Made in the USA.
BONUS Nordstrom: Their Spring Sale is still rolling along
- Barbour Beaufort Regular Fit Weatherproof Waxed Jacket – $249 ($415)
- Johnston & Murphy Watkins Wingtip – $79.50 ($159)
- Cashmere Cuff Beanie – $41.70 ($69.50 )
- Orrefors City Set of 4 Crystal Double Old Fashioned Glasses or Highballs – $48.75 ($65)
Full picks here in case you somehow missed them. Free shipping and free returns on everything, as is standard with Nordstrom.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 46% off w/ BRTHX
- Ledbury: They’re running a tiered spring Shirting Sale: 20% off $150, 25% off $225, 30% off $350
- EXPRESS: Extra 50% off clearance items
- Spier & Mackay: They’ve got some new Goodyear Welted cap toe balmorals and boots just in
- Rancourt: They’ve restocked their classic Ranger Moc in preparation for the warmer weather ahead
- Target: Their Goodfellow & Co. spring line is rolling in
- UNIQLO: Their annual linen collection is starting to arrive
- GAP: 40% off everything w/ FRIEND + extra 10% off w/ FAMILY