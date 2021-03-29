Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier’s Wheelhouse Blazer Sale, Seiko 5 Sports under $200, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Plenty of options that AREN’T final sale. And remember, if it’s your first suit or sportcoat purchase from Spier, they’ll cover any possible return shipping fees. Otherwise, it’s a $15 pre paid label. That Navy Hopsack blazer for just under $280 is pretty, pretty good. Half canvas, easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons, Super 120s hopsack wool, and just quarter lined/butterfly lined in the back. It’s a foundation piece you can wear with everything from jeans to summery 5-pockets to crisp dress trousers.

As low as they go for at an authorized dealer like Macy’s. So, good manufacturer’s warranty, no tomfoolery with tags or packaging, etc. In person with this new(ish) Seiko 5 Sports line can be found here. Those new field-style watches look like they could be perfect for the warm weather ahead.

Todd Snyder’s sale section was pretty stagnant for a while there… BUT… a fresh injection of stock over the weekend really has brightened things up a bit. Spendy though. And much of it is final sale. No returns on the final sale stuff.

New colors AND they’re now available for solo purchases. No bulk buying necessary. Although they do have three and four packs available if you want to save a few bucks. Made in the USA.

Full picks here in case you somehow missed them. Free shipping and free returns on everything, as is standard with Nordstrom.

Also worth a mention…