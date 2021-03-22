Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $10 Chinos, Flint and Tinder 365 Shorts Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Good gravy, ten buck chinos. Sure it’s select colors, but sizes are good at post time. And that green “Rogue river” looks especially promising. Two other colors are going for $12.48, while the rest of the stock is full price at $49.99, and thus ending up at $25 at checkout. Select exclusions of course, including anything tagged with “Everyday magic”.

Brooks Brothers is spendy, but when their stuff goes on sale AND they throw an additional 25% off our way, then some of it starts to fall into that price range that many of us might bite at. Their sale section is a lonnnnnng scroll. So be prepared. And lots of that stuff is short on sizes. Picks above limited to a few items that had at least a decent size selection at post time.

UPDATE: Looks like this just expired this morning/midday? Bummer.

A lot of guys swear by the Flint and Tinder 365 pants, as well as their shorts come the warm weather, but man alive do they charge a pretty penny. So any sort of savings is appreciated. Gotta buy two pairs, but once you do that the price drops to $98 total ($49 per, usually $58 per) and Huckberry ships for free at $98 too. So yeah, free shipping + returns = always a good thing. Available in either 7″ or 9″ inseams.

Full original picks here. Couple new picks above, and a reminder that this SALEAWEIGH code should work on sale stuff as long as it’s not FINAL sale stuff (that stuff can’t be returned). Shipping and returns are free on everything else though. Ends tomorrow.

Also worth a mention…