Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $10 Chinos, Flint and Tinder 365 Shorts Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Old Navy: 50% off (some exclusions apply of course)
- Slim Ultimate Built-In Flex Chinos in Raisin Arizona, Rogue River, or Forest Floor – $9.99 ($49.99)
- Ultra-Soft Breathe ON Color-Blocked Performance Tee for Men – $11.49 ($22.99)
- Everyday Printed Short-Sleeve Shirt for Men – $13.49 ($26.99)
- Canvas Chore Jacket for Men – $24.99 ($49.99)
- Built-In Flex Modern Jogger Pants for Men – $19.99 ($39.99)
Good gravy, ten buck chinos. Sure it’s select colors, but sizes are good at post time. And that green “Rogue river” looks especially promising. Two other colors are going for $12.48, while the rest of the stock is full price at $49.99, and thus ending up at $25 at checkout. Select exclusions of course, including anything tagged with “Everyday magic”.
Brooks Brothers:
Extra 25% off their sale section
- Regent Fit Two-Button Grey 1818 Suit – $411.75 ($1098)
- Water-Repellent Merino Wool/Cordura blend Trench Coat – $299.25 ($798)
- Washable Merino Wool V-Neck Sweater – $42.93 ($114.50)
- Golden Fleece Line Made in Italy Medallion Captoes – $216.75 ($578)
- Golden Fleece Line Made in Italy Double Monks – $224.25 ($598)
- Golden Fleece Line Made in Italy Captoes – $216.75 ($578)
Brooks Brothers is spendy, but when their stuff goes on sale AND they throw an additional 25% off our way, then some of it starts to fall into that price range that many of us might bite at. Their sale section is a lonnnnnng scroll. So be prepared. And lots of that stuff is short on sizes. Picks above limited to a few items that had at least a decent size selection at post time.
UPDATE: Looks like this just expired this morning/midday? Bummer.
Huckberry: Flint & Tinder 365 Shorts – 2 pairs for $98 (reg. $116)
A lot of guys swear by the Flint and Tinder 365 pants, as well as their shorts come the warm weather, but man alive do they charge a pretty penny. So any sort of savings is appreciated. Gotta buy two pairs, but once you do that the price drops to $98 total ($49 per, usually $58 per) and Huckberry ships for free at $98 too. So yeah, free shipping + returns = always a good thing. Available in either 7″ or 9″ inseams.
BONUS Bonobos: 25% off everything w/ SALEAWEIGH
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer – $255 ($400) (already on sale)
- Jersey Riviera Shirt – $60 ($79)
- Washable Wool Dress Pants – $135 ($179)
- Stretch Washed Chino Shorts – $60 ($79)
Full original picks here. Couple new picks above, and a reminder that this SALEAWEIGH code should work on sale stuff as long as it’s not FINAL sale stuff (that stuff can’t be returned). Shipping and returns are free on everything else though. Ends tomorrow.
Also worth a mention…
- REI: Members (gotta be a member) get 20% off one full-price item and/or an extra 20% on one REI Outlet item w/ MEMBER21. Also works in store. Should work on stuff like Filson, Red Wing, etc. Big thanks to John B. for the tip!
- Huckberry: Their Flint and Tinder Lightweight stretch chinos have landed for the spring/summer seasons.
- Target: Their Goodfellow & Co. spring line is rolling in.
- Suitsupply: Their Spring 2021 collection has launched.
- ROKA: Their Lightweight Alloy Aviators are down to $95 (this is the company that blends sport shade elements like non slip nose pads into more traditional looking sunglasses).
- UNIQLO: Their annual linen collection is starting to arrive.
- GAP: 40% off everything w/ FRIEND + extra 10% off w/ FAMILY