Bonobos: 25% off Sitewide Spring 2021 Sale

I do not know how Bonobos has faired through the huge global mess we’re starting to (hopefully, fingers and toes crossed) slowly emerge from. But from a customer’s standpoint… from the outside looking in? They balanced designing clothes for the new reality, along with staying true to their modern, tailored, good-looking roots.

And that musta been a hard line to walk. So yeah. Applause.

First big sale of the year for them, and up until now they have been SUPER quiet on the code/promo front. Lots of new arrivals. Plenty of brighter, fresher colors for spring and summer. Free shipping and returns in the US. Code is SALEAWEIGH. Make sure you get that spelled the way they want you to. Off we go with some picks.

Still the best thing they make. They are, in a word, brilliant. Terrific, airy, crisp but comfortable, year-round appropriate Italian hopsack wool. Totally unconstructed with minimal lining so you end up wearing it, and it doesn’t end up wearing you. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Multiple, super-versatile colors. Three different fits (Slim, Standard, and Athletic), and sized in more precise measured chest sizes (say, 40R) instead of the ballpark S/M/L. Also shown at the very top of the post in the light gray option, but the standard grey and true navy are probably your best bets. Wheelhouse stuff there. Wear the h-e-double-hockey-sticks out of these things.

“The comfy sweet spot between chinos and joggers.” If there was ever a year for this sorta thing, it was 2020. Hopefully 2021 is different. But for now? They’re a winner for many. So much so, that they’ve had a hard time keeping them in stock.

Love the Riviera short sleeve shirts, because the patterns are legitimately fun/nice/sharp, and they fit miles better than cheaper short sleeve button ups. But good grief they can be spendy. Even when on sale, like they are now. But they are a step above. You just have to pay for it. Also shown at the very top of the post.

The wheelhouse Bonobos pant. Famous fit. Washed cotton with 2% stretch. Tons and tons and tons of colors to pick from (including some new ones for 2021?), and more than a few fits to fit plenty of body types. The list of people who not just like these things, but love these things, is long. Yes, $73.50 for a pair of chinos is pricey. But for those of us that are lucky enough to have a pair or two, sitting in a closet next to cheaper chinos, I think it’s fair to say that we reach for these before the cheaper chinos. Like, all the time.

A “refined knit jogger..” Is such a thing possible? Apparently it is, because these are super well reviewed, and our man Brandon D. really likes them too. 69% Rayon, 27% Nylon, 4% Spandex promises to be soft, stretchy, and yes… refined. Available in navy or black.

Aw man. That thing is a THING. Windowpane pattern, easy breezy Italian linen. Looks great with a t-shirt (as shown above) but swap out the tee for a crisp white shirt? And that’s a razor sharp spring/summer look. Gonna look like you own the place.

Made from the same 50% pima cotton/50% Drytex acrylic that their Jetsetter henleys are made out of (and we’ll get to those). Cotton is reminiscent of the Luxe Touch from Banana Republic, only you get that Drytex technology woven in too. That all said, fifty bucks for ONE polo is a big ask for many of us.

Full marks to the fellas who have the onions to give these a go. Probably not happening for some of us in the thicker legs crowd.

An updated, stretchier version of their hugely popular travel jean. Full review coming next week, but, they’re good. Quite good. Size shown above on Jason (5’7″/175) is a 32×28 in Athletic Fit. Full review coming next week. His advice: consider sizing down one waist size.

Mullet trousers! Business up front, party (elastic) in the rear. 4.5 stars after 48 reviews. One of those “pivot” pieces that helped Bonobos (and their customers) through 2020.

Size Shown above is a medium standard fit on Jason, who is 5’7″/175. Supremely comfortable. A thinner fabric, but not in a bad way. The whole shirt feels well built, with a flattering athletic-leaning silhouette. Expensive for sure, but the fabric is a notch above most of the others on this list. The cotton is extremely soft – reminiscent of BR’s luxury touch polos, but even better. 50% Pima cotton and 50% “Drytex” fiber for moisture-wicking and UPF 35 protection. Great as a base layer, or a standalone shirt for a cooler spring or summer evening. A definitive well-executed basic.

Annnnnd the short sleeve versions. More colors here. A few spring shades to pick from.

Spring-vibes-only casual trousers. Stretch chambray. The lightweight, airy, somewhat cousin to denim, but still very different from your normal pair of jeans. For days with an “ocean breeze” kinda feel. Even if you live well inland.

Feels like a t-shirt, looks like a button down. Ten patterns to pick from, but it’ll be hard to top the “tiny fishy” pattern shown above. Gonna be hard not to walk around sounding like the Swedish Chef if you wear that.

Because for a lot of us, the weather is less short-sleeve-fishy-shirt, and more Italian-wool-vest. Doesn’t look overly puffy. There is, of course, the Spier option… but those are final sale. These ship and return for free being that it’s Bonobos.

SPENDY. And maybe not in the cards being that BR’s terrific luxe traveler denim was just down to $65 during the Friends and Family sale. But yeah, a lot of guys swear by these things, despite the high ticket price. They even won our Athletic Fit jeans round up. 94% cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Elastane. FIVE different fits (skinny, tailored, slim, athletic, and straight) to pick from. Plenty of washes too.

100% Italian cotton here. Knit, but leans more towards a sportcoat than a sweater. Also available in a blueish “navy” that from here looks more mid blue than deep dark midnight navy.

Because we’re getting there! But we’re not there. But we’re getting there! Let’s all get there faster by still following CDC recommendations, because if we don’t, that just increases the likelihood of new variants popping up, gumming up the wheels of progress. 25% off does seem to apply at checkout. Final sale, because you’re breathing into them, but not in the final sale section. So, should be good for the 25% off?

