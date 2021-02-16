Most Wanted Affordable Style – February 2021

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

Because it’s still very, very, very much shawl collar sweater season. AND, unlike the heavier wools of fall and winter (which are amazing in their own right), this one is made from a honeycomb textured cotton. So it won’t look or feel out of place when it warms up, for weekend trips to the beach/lake, evening strolls in a park, etc.

Crown and Buckle’s Supreme Nato straps are the best in the business. It ain’t close. Yes $34 for a NATO strap seems spendy, but the smoothness of the weave, the comfort of the strap, and the excellent brushed/slightly angled at the edges hardware is so much better than cheap straps. So, so much better. But they haven’t had an olive/black/red “og Bond” option… until now. Available in multiple widths. Looks just as good on a cheap watch as it does on a spendy one.

Hang on, Target’s Goodfellow line is now making performance polos? 90% poly / 10% elastane, and promises moisture wicking. Could be a huge hit for the warmer months, or, for those who just run warm year round and hate the feeling of cotton soaked sweaty pits.

A huge splurge (a quarter of a grand!) but I’m willing to bet more than a few of us have a nighttime routine that goes something like this:

reading with low light (it has an LED lamp with 4 brightness settings)

awkwardly reach for dangling charging cord by nightstand (it has a built in wireless charging base)

lights out, with a podcast on in the background/sleep meditation (that speaker pivots 30 degrees, plus, it’ll sound way better than your phone’s built in speaker)

I mean. That’s the business all in one package, right?

Sweatshirt blazers! At least, it appears to be sweatshirt-like material? 65% organic cotton and 35% recycled poly. So yeah, that seems like it could be sweatshirt like. Been leaning on my own personal navy Banana Republic sweatshirt material blazer (top of this post) ever since the pandemic kicked off. They are comfortable as can be, and often provide just enough of a mental boost, even on the most dressed down of days.

And now tailoring of a much more dressed-up variety. The mid-blue, subtle plaid suit is a heck of an investment. Looks great with a white shirt and tie. Looks great with a pale blue shirt and tie. Looks great tieless too, being that the subtle plaid can carry the visual interest all on its own. Suitsupply just released some new “wardrobe starters” (ie their least expensive line, but still half canvas and made with nice materials), and this mid-blue check number was part of that release. Made in their Napoli fit, which is slim, but not skinny. Unless you have a thicker backside and legs. Then the trousers can get tight in a hurry. Ships and returns for free though.

