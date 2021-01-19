TUESDAY Men’s Sales Tripod – Bronze Watches, Allen Edmonds Sneakers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Last day (I think?) for this. Big fan of the MK-1 Short sleeve. They’re terrific for working out, or, wearing as a regular t-shirt if you favor tech fabric (but don’t want a super-techy look). Logo is on the sleeve for those, and blends in pretty well if you go with a darker color.

Ends today, and they just added their Canal Court sneakers to the mix. Those are now $99. Know that the Canal Court is “imported” and cemented construction. But the reviews are pretty positive.

Looks to be all final sale though? Drat. So no returns on any of this stuff. Be careful there. You don’t want to get stuck with anything/unintentionally give yourself an assignment to eBay a bad purchase.

There is just… something… about a bronze watch, no? Was it the Tudor Black Bay Bronze that brought these things (back?) into favor? Anyway, these are back at DROP. Swiss Made, automatic movement, Sapphire crystal, and a bronze case that’ll naturally patina over time. Final sale here, and since it’s DROP, the estimated ship date isn’t until February 18th.

Big thanks to Andrew H. for the tip here. Heritage British Sportswear Looks because… well, Barbour is right there with all the rest of the heritage brands from that neck of the woods. Ships free with FREESHIP, or, if you’re a member with Shoprunner, it’s free 2 day and returns.

They’re back. That’s all. Carry on.

Also worth a mention…