Steal Alert: 97% Wool / 3% Spandex Dress Pants from The Tie Bar for $25

TheTieBar: 97% wool / 3% Spandex Dress Pants – $25 w/ SALE ($50)

Good grief. People really aren’t wearing pants.

But for those of us that are, this could be a mega steal.

97% wool, 3% spandex. Available in either a trim or an athletic fit. Also, and this is often rare for wool dress pants, these come in specific inseam lengths. So they aren’t unfinished/requiring a trip to a tailor. Which can be tough right now with COVID.

All the usual dress trouser colors. Available in slim or athletic fit.

Sizes can be a bit scattered depending on what you’re after. Select your “fit” (athletic or trim) and then you’ll see what sizes are available.

Here’s our review of these things from a couple years back. No word if they’ve changed much since (when they launched they were $75, but since dropped to $50?). But the reviews on TheTieBar’s site are encouraging.

Free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50. So, one pair will cost you $31.95 with the $6.95 shipping fee at checkout. But two pairs, with the code, will run $50 and ship free. Returns are $5.99 for the pre-paid label.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Put on some pants.

Maybe.

