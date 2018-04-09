In Review: The Tie Bar Bright Navy Solid Wool Trouser

NOTE: At post time, sizes are scattered depending on the color and fit (slim or athletic) that you’re going for. We’ll keep you updated if TheTieBar does a restock.

With workplaces getting more and more casual, the standalone trouser / dress shirt combination has become an at-work staple for many. The Tie Bar introduced dress shirts only a year or so ago, and the logical next step for them has since been completed. Dress trousers. Now, when you think “The Tie Bar,” pants aren’t usually the first thing that comes to mind. Keep an open mind though, these may surprise you.

The fabric used is 97% wool, and 3% spandex. No word on where the wool was sourced, but nonetheless they felt very good right off the bat. They felt soft, yet durable (ripping or tearing is not a worry), and they had a certain mesh feeling that assured you that these were going to be able to move with you no matter what you’re doing. I wouldn’t say they are the softest feeling pants, but with their maneuverability, no complaints here. Bike commuters rejoice as you now have a pant that will follow your movement and still be office appropriate. Unlike other popular, 100% wool dress pants, TheTieBar’s use of 3% spandex in their trousers really helps out. A lot.

Size shown: 30×32 trim fit on 5’10” / 170

Being a slimmer person, I went with the trim fit. The pants fit perfectly against my body, and actually looked good all the way through the leg opening. They offer waist sizes of 28 – 38, and multiple lengths of 30, 32, and 34. Depending on stock of course. If you want a perfectly tailored pant, you can get them hemmed, but this is one of the first pants I’ve worn that I could wear straight out of the box without altering something about it. One thing I noticed was for the 32 length, one might argue they were a little too long, but it wasn’t a dealbreaker for me.

One of the features they highlight is the ability for the pants to “move with you; no concerns of awkward ripping.” Well they were right… Almost to an annoying degree. The pants do move with you and conform to your body, but one issue I noticed was they would ride up often as I stood, causing me to awkwardly pull them down frequently. Something to keep in mind if you’re sitting at a meeting in front of a full room.

The bright navy option garnered some compliments almost immediately upon wearing them, which is a testament to the look and fit of these pants. If you’re in a very strict uniform environment you may want to stick to a more traditional navy (which they have, amongst other classic colors), but for the average office, these will fit in perfectly.

Are they worth their $75 asking price? If the occasional ride up doesn’t bother you, yes. Fabric feel is nice, off the rack fit is the best I have found from a wool trouser standpoint, and they move with you, effectively making these a no-brainer for commuters. At $75 these should be well worth the investment into looking smart at the modern office.