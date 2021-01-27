Steal Alert: 60% off J. Crew Kenton Boots (was $300, now $119)

J. Crew has been sneaky this week. Super sneaky. Sneakier than a sneaky sneaker sneakily headed to sneaky town.

After more than a few days last week of being basically dark in regards to sales and promotions, they now seem to be quietly blowing out their cold weather goods this week.

And that now includes their in-house Kenton boots.

Available in either the Indy-like “Pacer”, or a basic Cap Toe.

Don’t expect Alden quality (*ahem*). But for $120?

There’s no code or anything. They just got quietly thrown into the sale section overnight at 60% off. They weren’t in there yesterday when the coats/outerwear steal alert launched, I swear. And they DON’T appear to be final sale yet? So you can return them if they don’t work out?

So yeah.

Sneaky.

Plenty of time left to wear these things. You could wear them all through the rest of winter, and well on into the wet, crappy weather early spring can bring with it. Goodyear welted. Leather has been nice on previous years versions. And unlike last year, these lose the superball-pink sole (this was the 2019/2020 sole), and instead replace that with something that blends in a bit better.

Big thanks to Dan N. for the tip here.

That’s all. Carry on.