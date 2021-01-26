Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Quiet Outerwear Clearance

J. Crew: Extra 50% off Select Sale Styles w/ SHOPSALE
It’s that time of year. Coming up on February, and that means retailers are looking to get rid of all of their cold weather gear. Hats, scarves, gloves, and yes, coats.
After spending almost a week with close to zero promotions on their site (some of us were wondering if big changes were afoot at J. Crew corporate), J. Crew has reloaded their sale section with a BUNCH of coats and jackets. And they’re now running an additional 50% off select sale items with that SHOPSALE code.
- Highland Skye jacket with eco-friendly PrimaLoft – $69.99 FINAL ($248)
- Ludlow topcoat in wool-cashmere in Toffee – $174.99 FINAL ($450)
- Ludlow topcoat in wool-cashmere in Navy – $174.99 FINAL ($450)
- Chore coat in rust plaid double-faced Italian wool – $149.99 FINAL ($398)
- Ludlow raglan-sleeve car coat in Irish wool blend – $174.99 FINAL ($468) word is they run big? More knit/sweater like?
- Ludlow wide-lapel topcoat in Italian bouclé wool blend – $184.99 FINAL ($468)
- Fulton insulated jacket with Polartec – $84.99 FINAL ($248)
- Sussex quilted chore jacket – $64.99 FINAL ($168)
- Chore coat in red plaid double-faced Italian wool – $149.99 FINAL ($368)
Looks to be all final sale though. So, it’s a risk.
There’s plenty of coat weather left. And now’s the time to save a sled load, if your current outerwear choices just aren’t holding up.
That’s all.
Again, remember, final sale. Be careful.
Carry on.