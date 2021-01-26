Dappered

Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Quiet Outerwear Clearance

J. Crew: Extra 50% off Select Sale Styles w/ SHOPSALE

It’s that time of year. Coming up on February, and that means retailers are looking to get rid of all of their cold weather gear. Hats, scarves, gloves, and yes, coats.

After spending almost a week with close to zero promotions on their site (some of us were wondering if big changes were afoot at J. Crew corporate), J. Crew has reloaded their sale section with a BUNCH of coats and jackets. And they’re now running an additional 50% off select sale items with that SHOPSALE code.

Looks to be all final sale though. So, it’s a risk.

There’s plenty of coat weather left. And now’s the time to save a sled load, if your current outerwear choices just aren’t holding up.

That’s all.

Again, remember, final sale. Be careful.

Carry on.

