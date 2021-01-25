Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Suit Liquidation Part 2, Nike’s Recycled Sneakers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Looks like it’s all final sale? So no returns. Know your size and fit. Here’s a review of the slim fit, and here’s a review of the contemporary, for an idea as to how it might fit on your frame. But again, final sale suits can be tough (although a tailor can work some magic, just not ALL the magic you might need if it’s ill fitting). Big thanks to Eric C. for the tip on this one.

The hits just keep coming with the dead-of-winter sneaker clearance/sales. Although these aren’t as wheelhouse as the Stan Smith or Killshot. They are, proudly… weird? Unicorn Puke! Head here for a full review. Price matched at Nordstrom, so, no idea when the sale ends.

Huckberry knows the great outdoors. And thus, they know outerwear. Lots of terrific looking, yet still highly functional coats and jackets here. Big fan of the “Proof” line. Their (all but sold out) quilted field jacket is my go-to casual winter coat, and that thing is nails.

Was an extra 30% off, now an extra 40% off. Final sale though. No returns here. Some real lookers in there, but spendy. Todd Snyder isn’t Target (and vice versa).

Also worth a mention…