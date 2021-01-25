Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Suit Liquidation Part 2, Nike’s Recycled Sneakers, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Spier and Mackay: Suit Liquidation Sale Round II

Spier and Mackay suits

Looks like it’s all final sale? So no returns. Know your size and fit. Here’s a review of the slim fit, and here’s a review of the contemporary, for an idea as to how it might fit on your frame. But again, final sale suits can be tough (although a tailor can work some magic, just not ALL the magic you might need if it’s ill fitting). Big thanks to Eric C. for the tip on this one.

 

Nordstrom: Nike DBreak-Type SE – $75 ($90)

Nike DBreak-Type Sneaker

The hits just keep coming with the dead-of-winter sneaker clearance/sales. Although these aren’t as wheelhouse as the Stan Smith or Killshot. They are, proudly… weird? Unicorn Puke! Head here for a full review. Price matched at Nordstrom, so, no idea when the sale ends.

 

Huckberry: Up to 35% off during their Outerwear Sale

Huckberry outerwear

Huckberry knows the great outdoors. And thus, they know outerwear. Lots of terrific looking, yet still highly functional coats and jackets here. Big fan of the “Proof” line. Their (all but sold out) quilted field jacket is my go-to casual winter coat, and that thing is nails.

 

BONUS  Todd Snyder: Extra 40% off Final Sale Items w/ SALE40

Todd Snyder menswear

Was an extra 30% off, now an extra 40% off. Final sale though. No returns here. Some real lookers in there, but spendy. Todd Snyder isn’t Target (and vice versa).

 

Also worth a mention…

  • Club Monaco: Extra 45% Off Final Sale Styles w/ FINALSALE
  • Kent Wang: $50 off shoes
  • Billy Reid: Up to 70% off during their winter clearance
  • GAP: Extra 50% off markdowns w/ BIGSALE (last day for this)
  • Allen Edmonds: 25% off just about everything w/ THANKYOU (some boots and cordovan styles are excluded)

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »