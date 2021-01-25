Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Suit Liquidation Part 2, Nike’s Recycled Sneakers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Spier and Mackay: Suit Liquidation Sale Round II
- Gray “Travel” Wrinkle Resistant Wool Suit – $179 FINAL ($348)
- Navy Wool Suit – $199 FINAL ($328)
- Blue Check Wool Suit – $179 FINAL ($348)
- Light Gray Super 120s Wool Suit – $249 FINAL ($448)
- Navy Super 120s Wool Suit – $249 FINAL ($448)
- Midnight Navy Super 130s Wool Tuxedo – $249 FINAL ($498)
Looks like it’s all final sale? So no returns. Know your size and fit. Here’s a review of the slim fit, and here’s a review of the contemporary, for an idea as to how it might fit on your frame. But again, final sale suits can be tough (although a tailor can work some magic, just not ALL the magic you might need if it’s ill fitting). Big thanks to Eric C. for the tip on this one.
Nordstrom: Nike DBreak-Type SE – $75 ($90)
The hits just keep coming with the dead-of-winter sneaker clearance/sales. Although these aren’t as wheelhouse as the Stan Smith or Killshot. They are, proudly… weird? Unicorn Puke! Head here for a full review. Price matched at Nordstrom, so, no idea when the sale ends.
Huckberry: Up to 35% off during their Outerwear Sale
- Relwen Skiff Coat w/ detachable vest – $323.98 ($498)
- PROOF Stealth Down Vest – $110.98 ($148)
- Made in the UK Peregrine Bexley Waxed Jacket – $223.98 ($320)
- Grayers Reston Light Weight Quilted Jacket – $129.98 ($185)
Huckberry knows the great outdoors. And thus, they know outerwear. Lots of terrific looking, yet still highly functional coats and jackets here. Big fan of the “Proof” line. Their (all but sold out) quilted field jacket is my go-to casual winter coat, and that thing is nails.
BONUS Todd Snyder: Extra 40% off Final Sale Items w/ SALE40
- Made in Portugal Champion Wool Pinstripe Crew – $119.40 FINAL ($268)
- Made in Canada Champion Cursive Sweatshirt – $59.40 FINAL ($198)
- Italian Merino Waffle Stripe Crew – $107.40 FINAL ($218)
- Made in the USA Hamilton + Todd Snyder Chestnut and Navy Gingham Shirt – $59.40 FINAL ($145)
- Made in the USA Hamilton + Todd Snyder Light Blue Herringbone Shirt – $59.40 FINAL ($145)
- Made in England Sanders Chelsea Boots – $179.40 FINAL ($395)
- Todd Snyder + Golden Bear Shearling Collar Bomber – $293.40 FINAL ($698)
- Sutton Wool Donegal Sportcoat in Charcoal – $209.40 FINAL ($498)
- Sutton Wool Donegal Sportcoat in Navy – $209.40 FINAL ($498)
Was an extra 30% off, now an extra 40% off. Final sale though. No returns here. Some real lookers in there, but spendy. Todd Snyder isn’t Target (and vice versa).
Also worth a mention…
- Club Monaco: Extra 45% Off Final Sale Styles w/ FINALSALE
- Kent Wang: $50 off shoes
- Billy Reid: Up to 70% off during their winter clearance
- GAP: Extra 50% off markdowns w/ BIGSALE (last day for this)
- Allen Edmonds: 25% off just about everything w/ THANKYOU (some boots and cordovan styles are excluded)