Steal Alert: All White Stan Smiths for $38.40 shipped

To quote Mr. Greenlights himself:

alright

alright

alright.

Heck of a week for Sneaker Steal alerts. First the navy swoosh Killshot, and now these. Must be because we’re in the dead of winter, and most of us are spending more time in boots than sneakers lately.

But $38.40 for the all white Stan Smith (alright) and it ships free (alright) and also returns are free because it’s Nordstrom?

…alright!

This is a price match, so, no word on when this sale expires.

That’s all.

Carry on.