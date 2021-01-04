Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Lululemon Post Holiday Round 2, $57 BR Boots, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Lululemon: They’ve restocked their sale section

lululemon menswear

They’re calling it round II of their post-holiday specials. And they really did throw a bunch more stuff in there. Freaking lululemon. It’s so darn pricey (even on sale) but if you find something you like… it’s gonna be hard to replicate for cheaper at other brands. They’re that good at what they do. Especially the Warpstreme pants and anything metal-vent-tech. All final sale though. So know your size and fit. This stuff is too spendy to take a shot in the dark at.

 

Banana Republic: Extra 20% off sale items already up to 75% off w/ BRSALE

Banana Republic menswear

They’re calling it their “Warehouse Sale”… and it truly feels like this is the end of the line for this round/season of stuff. Full review of the Arley boots can be found here. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!

 

DROP: Glycine Combat Sub “Soda” Automatic Watch – $275 ($399) not final sale

Glycine Combat Sub “Soda” Automatic Watch

This got lost in the shuffle of the post-Christmas markdown madness. Twas a late addition to that post, posted not long after the Holiday. This is, I believe, by far the biggest markdown they’re passed along on these things. Usually they hover near $400. Did they order too many or something? A DROP exclusive. Full review can be found here. 42mm Case Diameter. 200m water resistance. Stainless steel case and a sapphire crystal. Original, throwback Glycine logo. Glycine’s 2-year warranty. Ships January 7th (so, Thursday), AND it’s not final sale.

 

BONUS  Bonobos: Their “Longest Year Ever” Sale is still going

Bonobos menswear

Still rolling. And not final sale? Am I right on that? You can return this stuff?

 

Also worth a mention…

  • GAP: Extra 50% off markdowns w/ BIGSALE
  • J. Crew: Extra 50% off 1 sale item, Extra 60% off 2 sale items, Extra 70% off 3 sale items w/ NEWYEAR
  • Allen Edmonds: Up to 40% off boots (key words: “up to”)
  • EXPRESS: Extra 50% off Clearance Styles

