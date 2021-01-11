Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Kent Wang Shoe Clearance, Slipper Boot Restock, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

There’s some pretty sharp stuff in the Todd Snyder sale section… but final sale is just a tough ask. Especially when prices get steep, which is the case even when on sale AND there’s an additional 30% off.

It appears these aren’t final sale? At least not yet? No? And man, do they look nice from here. Looks like Kent Wang is getting out of the shoemaking & selling business, except for sneakers. Bummer.

Speaking of shoes… but moving on here to the much, much more relaxed variety. Restocked in just about every color. No sale, but still very much worth a mention. “Shoe” of the year and all that. Size down if you’re in-between sizes.

Mish mash rightly describes their sale stash, all of it still ships/returns for free that’s riiiight. It’s a bit scattered in there. And by “a bit” I mean “really”. That’s post-holiday/mid January clearance for you though. But Nordstrom is saying they HAVE added new items to their sale section? I’m seeing… a few things? Not much new though. Not all of what’s picked above is brand new to the sale section. Doesn’t mean it’s still not a nice deal, especially with the free shipping/returns.

Big fan of these. I’ve got one of the black ones, and I use it as a super comfortable, walking around mask. Full disclosure: I haven’t worked out in it (because I’ve been in my garage since March). But here’s one take from our man Eric H., which should be noted was done in super hot and humid conditions (and now it’s, y’know… not, because it’s winter.):

For just walking around? They are the most comfortable ones I’ve ever worn. Fit and finish are excellent. I don’t have problems when I just use it as a regular going to the grocery store mask. No fogging and I wear glasses. BUT. Let me say this. It didn’t work for me with a good hard sweat in hot conditions. It’s three layers. If it gets wet it will stick to your face and becomes a suction cup. To be clear I tried to run a 3.5 mile trail run (in a massive city park with lots of trees) at 6pm in Houston with 70% humidity and like a 90-92 degree heat and I couldn’t make it 3/4’s of the way before having to take it off.

I feel the need… the need for… tweed? Just be aware that most of it is final sale. Those flecked Botoli options though? Not final sale! Half canvas, easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons, 1/4 lined in the back, patch pockets… the works. Perfect for the cool to cold weather seasons.

Also worth a mention…