Best Posts of 2020: Athleisure, Activewear, and Hot Weather

Last week we recognized the Best Affordable Style of 2020, focusing on the top products pumped out by the retail establishment. This week we’re taking a look back at the best (at least what WE consider the best) of what Dappered had to offer in 2020. Not trying to toot our own horn here. Consider this more of an exercise in recognizing what was popular with the Dappered readers, so we continue to create informative content in the New Year. And by the way, to those Dappered readers: thanks.

It was very apparent in 2020 that when you pair a pandemic with an already trending style movement dedicated to athletic fabrics with more tailored cuts… athleisure could not be competed with. All things athleisure was the name of the style game last year, and will likely continue to be this year. But it is possible to pair athleisure with non-athleisure pieces to create sharp looks, as was demonstrated by contributor Paul K. in this popular post.

Tech pants offer the breathability and stretch of tech fabrics combined with the cut of a 5 pocket or chino pant. In other words, they are great pants for style conscious guys in warm weather (or for guys who run warm, year round). Mid 2020 we rounded up the top 10 widely available affordable options. Doesn’t seem like tech pants are going anywhere in 2021, and it wouldn’t be surprising if even more retailers jumped on the tech pant train.

Lululemon unleashed a beast into the world that caused a chain reaction among other retailers to release their own versions to try and compete. Ryan N. took Target’s answer for a spin, giving his honest opinion on Target’s attempt to try and replicate the success of Lululemon, for much, much less. One of the highlights of this post? The variety of props Ryan utilized. Eggs. Fire extinguishers. And yes, cats.

2020 saw many people exchange their gym memberships for the safety of their own germ clouds contained at home. And this lead to some explosive growth for at home gym equipment in 2020. In this post Joe showed us that you actually don’t need very much to create a challenging and rewarding at home gym and workout.

Even cold weather guys might appreciate the heat coming in this year, as it means the return to outdoor gatherings and relaxation. And when that time comes, tips for how to look good and stay cool in the heat are more than welcome. This post offered exactly that. From suits to shorts, and the accessories you need to complete the look.

A polo and chinos looks great. A polo under a cardigan looks great. So it truly can be an all season shirt if it’s layered correctly. The annual Polopalooza on Dappered pulls together some of the best looking and affordable polos widely available from retailers. It’s a palooza of polo goodness… or something.