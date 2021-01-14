adidas End of Season, Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

“PLAY THE HITS!” And the brand with 3 stripes obliged. Lots going on in this sale. Ultra Boosts, track jackets, even some Vegan options like those Stan Smiths.

They’re calling it their Warehouse Sale. Extra 30% off sale items, and an extra 30% off Factory 2nds. Just a reminder that there’s a steep $25 restocking fee on Factory 2nds and they come with (supposed to be minor) cosmetic blemishes. That’s why you’re getting such a steep markdown on the 2nds front. It’s more of a risk than the regular sale section, but, sale items are pretty picked over at post time.

Shirts, accessories, and yes, ties. This is their semi-annual sale. The $25, 97% wool / 3% spandex dress pants (mentioned yesterday) are a part of this sale.

For those who have been waiting on a Lorier Falcon, Neptune, or Hydra, know that they’re coming back into stock this Friday, 1/15, at 11am ET. Head here for a review of the Falcon, and here for a review of the previous Neptune iteration.

Not the best offer, but they have restocked the sale section with new items, and new NEW items are rolling in as we head towards spring… which seems, forever away. But whatever. So yeah, being patient could net you some serious savings when it comes to the new stuff.

No sale here. We’re in the thick of winter and these are hugely popular (for good reason). So, don’t get your hopes up on discounts any time soon. BUT. For those that prefer the more modern, all-black colorway… those just came back into stock.

Also worth a mention: