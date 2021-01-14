adidas End of Season, Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
adidas: Up to 50% off End of Season Sale
- Stan Smith Classic in Cloud White / Core Black / Gold Metallic – $80 ($100) upgraded leather here?
- Ultraboost 20 in Dash Grey / Frost Mint / Core Black – $126 ($180)
- Continental 80 in Cloud White / Core Black / Cloud White – $70 ($100)
- Essentials 3-Stripes Trictort Track Top in Grey/Black – $35 ($50)
- Essentials 3-Stripes Trictort Track Top in Ink/White – $35 ($50)
- Continental 80 in Cloud White / Scarlet / Navy – $60 ($100)
- Stan Smith Vegan in Cloud White / Green / Cloud White – $51 ($85)
- Stan Smith Vegan in Cloud White / Navy / Cloud White – $51 ($85)
“PLAY THE HITS!” And the brand with 3 stripes obliged. Lots going on in this sale. Ultra Boosts, track jackets, even some Vegan options like those Stan Smiths.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale Items / Extra 30% off Factory 2nds
- Williamsburg Chukka Boot – $263.17 ($445)
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots – $263.17 ($445)
- Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford – $209.97 ($395)
- Factory 2nd – McAllister Wingtip Oxfords – $209.30 ($299)
- Factory 2nd – Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxfords – $209.30 ($299)
They’re calling it their Warehouse Sale. Extra 30% off sale items, and an extra 30% off Factory 2nds. Just a reminder that there’s a steep $25 restocking fee on Factory 2nds and they come with (supposed to be minor) cosmetic blemishes. That’s why you’re getting such a steep markdown on the 2nds front. It’s more of a risk than the regular sale section, but, sale items are pretty picked over at post time.
TheTieBar: 50% off Select w/ SALE
- Gingham Classic Blue Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $27.50 ($55)
- Classic Gingham Sky Blue Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $27.50 ($55)
- Braided Olive Belt – $15 ($30)
- Braided Two-Tone Navy Belt – $15 ($30)
- Braided Two-Tone Blue Belt – $15 ($30)
Shirts, accessories, and yes, ties. This is their semi-annual sale. The $25, 97% wool / 3% spandex dress pants (mentioned yesterday) are a part of this sale.
Lorier: a few restocks coming this Friday (1/15)
- Neptune – $499
- Falcon – $499 (all colorways except PVD gold/green)
- Hydra – $499 (black/gilt in stock now, blue/silver returning February/March)
For those who have been waiting on a Lorier Falcon, Neptune, or Hydra, know that they’re coming back into stock this Friday, 1/15, at 11am ET. Head here for a review of the Falcon, and here for a review of the previous Neptune iteration.
J. Crew: 30% off Select Full, extra 50% off Sale Items w/ EPIC
- Cotton cable-knit shawl-collar cardigan – $89.60 ($128)
- French terry button mock-neck pullover sweatshirt – $68.60 ($98)
- Abingdon weekender duffel – $118.99 FINAL ($298)
- MacAlister boots in leather – $117.60 ($168)
- New Balance X J.Crew Comp 100 sneakers – $52.50 ($75)
- Kenton leather pacer boots – $208.60 ($298)
Not the best offer, but they have restocked the sale section with new items, and new NEW items are rolling in as we head towards spring… which seems, forever away. But whatever. So yeah, being patient could net you some serious savings when it comes to the new stuff.
BONUS Huckberry: Their All Weather Duckboot in Black has been restocked – $188
No sale here. We’re in the thick of winter and these are hugely popular (for good reason). So, don’t get your hopes up on discounts any time soon. BUT. For those that prefer the more modern, all-black colorway… those just came back into stock.
Also worth a mention:
- Ledbury: Extra 30% off sale item orders of $125+
- Banana Republic: Extra 60% off sale items
- GAP: Extra 50% off markdowns w/ BIGSALE