Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

adidas End of Season, Allen Edmonds Warehouse Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

adidas: Up to 50% off End of Season Sale

adidas menswear

“PLAY THE HITS!” And the brand with 3 stripes obliged. Lots going on in this sale. Ultra Boosts, track jackets, even some Vegan options like those Stan Smiths.

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale Items / Extra 30% off Factory 2nds

Allen Edmonds Shoes

They’re calling it their Warehouse Sale. Extra 30% off sale items, and an extra 30% off Factory 2nds. Just a reminder that there’s a steep $25 restocking fee on Factory 2nds and they come with (supposed to be minor) cosmetic blemishes. That’s why you’re getting such a steep markdown on the 2nds front. It’s more of a risk than the regular sale section, but, sale items are pretty picked over at post time.

 

TheTieBar: 50% off Select w/ SALE

The Tie Bar shirts and belts

Shirts, accessories, and yes, ties. This is their semi-annual sale. The $25, 97% wool / 3% spandex dress pants (mentioned yesterday) are a part of this sale.

 

Lorier: a few restocks coming this Friday (1/15)

Lorier Watch

For those who have been waiting on a Lorier Falcon, Neptune, or Hydra, know that they’re coming back into stock this Friday, 1/15, at 11am ET. Head here for a review of the Falcon, and here for a review of the previous Neptune iteration.

 

J. Crew: 30% off Select Full, extra 50% off Sale Items w/ EPIC

J. Crew menswear

Not the best offer, but they have restocked the sale section with new items, and new NEW items are rolling in as we head towards spring… which seems, forever away. But whatever. So yeah, being patient could net you some serious savings when it comes to the new stuff.

 

BONUS  Huckberry: Their All Weather Duckboot in Black has been restocked – $188

Huckberry Duckboot

No sale here. We’re in the thick of winter and these are hugely popular (for good reason). So, don’t get your hopes up on discounts any time soon. BUT. For those that prefer the more modern, all-black colorway… those just came back into stock.

 

Also worth a mention:

  • Ledbury: Extra 30% off sale item orders of $125+
  • Banana Republic: Extra 60% off sale items
  • GAP: Extra 50% off markdowns w/ BIGSALE

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes, Watches Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »