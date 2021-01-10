10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Shawl Collar Sweaters, Nerd Whimsy Art, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Hang on, an affordable shawl collar “house” sweater (the official layer of WFH) that’s actually WOOL? And not some cheap mix of acrylic and cotton? Brilliant. All lambswool here. So won’t be quite as smooth as Merino, but it’ll have plenty of heft to keep you warm through these cold months ahead. Snuck a mention in with Brandon’s WIWTWFH post yesterday, but worth another call out in case you missed it.

Via our man Aaron K.: If you’re looking for a bit of nerdy whimsy to decorate your abode, or to give as a gift (hint: someone you know may very well be wild about ‘Baby Yoda’…), you can’t do much better than the artwork of Brian Kesinger. Brian is an author & illustrator who is currently a character designer at Netflix Animation, having previously worked at Disney for over 20 years. His web shop and social media feeds are full of all sorts of original creations, but my favorites are his Star Wars-inspired illustrations. The illustrations which show a transmogrified Calvin & Hobbes universe are particularly amusing, capturing both the aesthetic and the spirit of the classic comic. There are a variety to choose from, in both content and in print size, most at modest prices for a piece of original artwork. Original commissions are also available. Life can frequently be quite serious, and sometimes it’s nice to add a splash of color to the proceedings — Brian Kesinger provides a whole rainbow’s worth. Also show at the very top of the post, with Nina the gray cat.

These don’t have to be pure YEE-HAW! All depends on how you wear them. They look terrific as a super high/low mashup under a sportcoat, or later on down the line with a knit tie and a summer suit. Pre-orders here, they’re just coming in for a landing at Spier.

Currently great for warmer climates, an extra layer (indoor too if you’re cool like that), or to hang onto for spring. On sale, and an extra 60% off at checkout. Available in a lighter “stone” shade, which would be perfect for spring, or the deep dark burgundy shown above. Could be perfect for those that like the idea of denim jackets and their versatility, but wear jeans a lot and don’t want to do the denim-on-denim thing.

For those that want to jump on the retro-inspired Dad sneaker bandwagon… but don’t want to shell out for the Victory Sportswear USA Made options. These are entry level, but still pretty awesome looking. Should go well with everything from joggers to jeans. AND they go on sale sometimes too! They haven’t been universally excluded from J. Crew’s codes, so, a discount could be waiting in the wings.

Our monthly book suggestion from Jeremy Anderberg, who among other things works for Art of Manliness, but also has his own terrific “What to Read Next” newsletter. You should sign up for it. Here’s his review: Andrea Wulf’s The Invention of Nature is as inspiring as a biography gets. Back in the 1800s, naturalist Alexander von Humboldt was as famous as the likes of Thomas Jefferson and Napoleon. In the course of his obsessive studies and travels, he came to realize that all of the word is connected. Wulf writes that “he invented the web of life, the concept of nature as we know it today.” In an era that was increasingly pursuing rational thought, Humboldt believed that feeling was an essential part of experiencing a world that shouldn’t be reduced to atoms and laws of nature. After you read this you’ll not only have someone new to look up to, but a burning desire to get outdoors as well. Win-win.

Find Yourself a life partner that loves you as much as flatlock raglan style seams love your arms during a workout. OOOH YEAH SNAP INTO IT.

Don’t fall victim to the dopamine drip “doom scroll.” Get a screen time tracking app, and break free from it. I use StayFree. No, it doesn’t lock you out of apps when you go over your self-appointed limit (although you can, I think, opt in for that lock-out option). But it does offer JUST enough of a reminder to help you wind down your bad phone habits. Once you’ve hit whatever limit you’ve set for the day, a little pop up jumps up, and it kicks you back to your home screen. Can you re-enter the app that you just got bounced out of? Yes. But it’s just enough of a “HEY BRAIN SNAP OUT OF IT” heads up that if you’re like me? You won’t.

Because there’s plenty of winter left. Made from cotton sourced by taking scraps from apparel factories. Made here in the States too. Lots to feel good about here, as it keeps your gourd warm.

Inexpensive, especially if DSW runs one of those $10 off codes any time soon. Check out that leather texture. That bit of tan textile wrapping around the edge is a nice touch too. Less Dad sneaker like the New Balance from J. Crew, more timeless classic court look.

