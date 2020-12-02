Style Scenario: The Versatile Camel Cardigan #2

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. This is the second in a trilogy of style scenarios espousing the versatility of the simple, camel cardigan sweater. In the first scenario I wore it with a white button-down shirt and navy blue corduroy pants. Now let’s take a look at another way to style the versatile camel cardigan.

The Sweater: Amazon Goodthreads Merino Cardigan in Camel – $40. Wear it over a button-down shirt as a nice alternative to a crew neck or V-neck sweater. Also a relaxed alternative to a structured blazer or sportcoat. Merino wool is the next best thing to cashmere and will set you back a lot less money. Relatively light weight and perfect for layering.

The Tie: The Tie Bar Birdseye Knit Burgundy Tie – $25. Burgundy and pink pair together well as part of a red theme.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Smartcare Trim fit Dress Shirt – $59.50. Once you have the basic dress shirt colors like white and light blue, consider adding a light pink dress shirt. If a pink shirt is not your thing, this outfit also works well with a light blue shirt.

The Belt: Banana Republic Italian Leather Belt – $30 ($59.50). A simple, cognac leaning brown leather belt to match the suggested shoes. Often (always?) on sale.

The Socks: The Tie Bar Herringbone Burgundy Dress Socks – $8. Burgundy socks to go with the burgundy pants. A subtle herringbone pattern to make them interesting.

The Pants: Old Navy All-New Slim Ultimate Built-In Flex Chinos for Men – $40. Burgundy pants with the pink shirt to continue the red look going.

The Watch: MVMT The 40 – Rose Gold Natural Tan – $102 ($120). You may have noticed this watch in several of my style scenarios already. I wear it almost every day. The rose gold color goes well with the pink and burgundy in this outfit.

The Shoes: Strand Weatherproof Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $329.97 ($445.00). A weather & winter ready Strand. A great way to get your walnut dress oxford fix this time of year. German waterproof leather. Dainite rubber sole should help try and keep you upright on slick streets.

The Optional Statement: Johnston & Murphy Colorful Laces – $4.00. Pink laces to coordinate with the pink shirt. Swapping out the laces for different colors is an easy, inexpensive way to change the look of your shoes. Also available in burgundy to coordinate with the burgundy pants and tie.

About the author: DeJuan is a husband, father of a 10-year old son and 3-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works from home in inside sales for a chemical process equipment supplier.