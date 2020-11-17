Style Scenario: The Versatile Camel Cardigan #1

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Welcome to a triology of style scenarios espousing the versatility of the simple, camel cardigan sweater. It’s sweater season, but most men wear crewnecks or v-necks, in either blue or gray. So let’s shake it up! Cardigans make for great layering pieces during the fall and winter months, you’ll stand out from the crowd because not a lot of men rock cardigan sweaters. Also, the camel shade adds just enough color without going over the top.

The Sweater: Amazon Goodthreads Merino Cardigan in Camel – $40. Wear it over a button-down shirt as a nice alternative to a crew neck or V-neck sweater. Also a relaxed alternative to a structured blazer or sportcoat. Merino wool is the next best thing to cashmere and will set you back a lot less money. Relatively light weight works great for those cool but not bitterly cold fall days. The camel color pairs well with nearly everything. My cardigan from Banana Republic is no longer available, but this one should do just fine.

The Shirt: Paul Fredrick Slim Fit Pure Cotton Pinpoint Solid Color Button Down Collar Dress Shirt – $47.50 ($95). Or whatever your favorite white dress shirt or oxford cloth button down happens to be. A plain white shirt is one of the first staple items that a man should bring into his wardrobe. Looks great on its own in case you get too warm and remove the cardigan. Looks super sharp against the camel fabric, and paired with the rich deep navy of the cords.

The Watch: MVMT The 40 – Rose Gold Natural Tan – $102 ($120). My go-to watch that I wear almost every day. I especially appreciate the rose gold color.

The Belt: Banana Republic Italian Leather Belt – $35 ($59.50). A simple brown leather belt to match the brown leather shoes. Often (always?) on sale.

The Shoes: Thomas Bird Benson Wholecut Oxford Chestnut – $295. When I first unboxed these shoes, my wife said: “They look so…seamless!” The wholecut is becoming a modern classic. With the upper made from a single piece of leather and only one seam in the back of the shoe, a wholecut has a clean, sleek, streamlined look. Thomas Bird is located in London and the shoes are crafted in Italy. Blake stitch construction. Lovely chestnut color.

The Pants: Roundtree & Yorke Classic Fit Flat-Front Corduroy Pants – $59.50. Corduroy pants are another fall and winter wardrobe staple. Navy blue is one of the most versatile pants colors, and a deep, rich navy blue really helps make the white dress shirt pop against the camel cardigan. Want something slim fit? Try these from J. Crew.

The Socks: Nordstrom Mens Shop Dot Socks – $12.50. Navy blue socks to go with the navy blue pants. A dot pattern to make them a bit more interesting, and a safe play being that there’s no pattern to the shirt, sweater, or pants.

About the author: DeJuan is a husband, father of a 10-year old son and 3-year old daughter, and a chemical engineer. He enjoys watching sports, reading, playing and listening to music, and of course men’s style. He lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and works from home in inside sales for a chemical process equipment supplier