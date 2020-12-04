Steal Alert: 25% off select Hamilton Watches at Nordstrom

This happens on occasion. I don’t know where Nordstrom finds Hamiltons at 25% off at an authorized dealer, but… they price match every so often. And that means select Hamilton Swiss Made wristwatches get a quarter off the retail price, and they still come with a factory warranty.

Yes you can pay less at “Grey market” dealers, but you’re not getting a factory warranty there. And you’re certainly not going to get the customer service that Nordstrom hangs their own personal hats on. So when someone is making an investment at this level, sometimes they just don’t want to take that risk via the grey market. I get it.

Not all of Nordstrom’s Hamiltons are getting the cut. But many are. And many of the most popular models (like the 42mm Khaki Field shown at the very top of the post) are, in fact, getting the markdown. Free shipping and free returns too being that it’s Uncle Nordy.

Just in “time” to make someone’s holiday this year? Maybe?

Big thanks to Terry F. for the tip here.

That’s all.

Carry on.

P.S.: We kick off our annual gift guides next week with gifts for the “watch guy”. So, watch for that. The watch guy post. Watchy watch watch.