Best of Threads: Transitional Shoes, Colorful Shoes, and breaking out of the Pandemic Rut

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Regularly, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Oh the curses of getting older! rd27 was at a loss regarding what footwear he should be rocking in his 30s. abh159 kicked off the replies by suggesting boots, sneakers, and a casual oxford or loafer, followed by hockeysc23 who in addition to being in his 30s is also a dad. hockeysc23 suggested a couple of different sneaker options depending on the situation. Another member in his 30s, kongmw suggested a whole slew of shoes ranging from suede penny loafers to suede chukka boots to double monks. Not wanting to let the youngsters have all the action, julis12 suggested the versatile desert boot, mark4 suggested sneakers and an all-leather hiking boot for fall/winter weather, and idvsego suggested not to worry about age restrictions as he wears Vans, Killshots, and Stan Smiths. mdwsta4 chimed in, agreeing with idvsego about the Killshot recommendation while the most versatile shoe, according to tankerjohn is the suede chukka. Shown above: the Sanders Suede Hi-Top Chukka, the ubiquitous Stan Smith Sneaker, a pair of out of production New Balance sneakers, and Alden’s “Lesiure” handsewn suede loafers.

Joe’s post on the main site about breaking out of the athleisure pandemic rut sparked up some good conversation on the threads. garryowen47 kicked the discussion off by suggesting his top four items for the work from home uniform. mebejoseph posted that his wife is still dressing to kill everyday… while he’s all but given up. 77Pat suggested that wearing a blazer with sweatpants might be an option for some, while Loafer28 questioned why everyone has resorted to wearing sweatpants and loungewear. Dappered’s message hit home for elpenguinoloco and Token saying the post was a testament to/consistent with the Dappered Brand, jvargas agreed with the post, and JohnR agreed it had some good suggestions. Finally the wearing of collared shirts every day was not lost on Alex.C who has continued to wear them since May. Hebrew Barrister said he’s now getting dressed properly each day, and TheManJournals picked up some Spier and Mackay polos to keep a collared look.

jikaasik wanted to know who on the forum owned the same shoes but in different colors. Suffice to say many of the forum members came to the fore and shared their passion for shoes. CavemanLawyer, mebejoseph, hockeysc23, DocDave, julius12, Galcobar, Mr. Charles, JeremyDRintoul and many others commented on the multiple pairs of the same shoes they own, but in different colors. The most common shoe to own in multiple colors seemed to be Allen Edmonds McAllister, although the Strand, and Park Avenue shoes were not far behind. mcadamsandwich broke the Allen Edmonds love-in with his six pairs of Alden Indys in various colors, theskillets broke the dress shoe trend with his multiple pairs of Killshots, MediumTex chimed in with his multiple pairs of Beckett Simonon, and Arete shared his collection of Alden Indy boat shoes, AE Chukkas, Spergas, Gustin sneakers, and Greats sneakers.

Hard to believe a thread started in 2016 is still going strong in 2020. carlitos ended the month of September with a very nice looking TOC Ulyses, and andrewg kicked off the month of October with a nice looking dual time Orvis. A very nice looking Seiko Solar was minty007‘s choice, followed by a Helson Shark GMT. castle‘s posting of a Tudor BBGMT complimented the Shark GMT and kongmw posted an image of his new Rolex Datejust. The month of November was rounded out with an Anordain, a Stop2Go, a Rolex Explorer, and a Hamilton Khaki. Shown above is a Timex MK1 Mechanical.

Forum favorite Spier and Mackay, and their survival as a business, was the topic of conversation for hockeysc23. 77Pat hoped Spier would be able to survive the pandemic as they have some suits that have caught his eye. mcadamsandich felt Spier had diversified their product offering enough, and this was confirmed by kongmw who posted Instagram feedback from the brand at hand. The internal struggle of whether or not to buy a suit right now gripped drocpsu and abh159. On the other side of the coin was MediumTex who told forum members he has bought a lot of tailored clothing and is waiting for the pandemic to end so he can wear his new clothes out of the house. Finally, CK83 said he was extremely tempted to make some purchases and he expressed his support for Spier and Mackay.

