40% off Allen Edmonds Dress Shoes, Bonobos keeps on Cyberin’, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

That’s a “wow.” Yes, one can find AE dress shoes for a bit less during steal-alert worthy one-off happenings and/or massive sale events like their Anniversary Sale, but usually their flagship Strand is excluded from any serious price cuts. That’s not the case here. And the fact that this deal runs clear through Christmas Eve seems to say something. What does it say? I’m not totally sure, other than now’s a pretty good time to invest in some Strands if that’s on your radar. Ships and returns for free. Big thanks to Toby R. for the tip here.

This is not a re-run. Bonobos really has extended their Cyber Monday, 40% offer, through tomorrow (Friday 12/4). That’s another surprise for 2020. In most years, Bonobos promo codes peak on Cyber Monday, with their annual 35% off offer. This year that was upped to 40%, and instead of usually ending the thing promptly after one day, they’re running it into over time. Thems be the times I suppose. The Jetsetter Suit Separates deal is a nice one, being that they’re, y’know, separates, and great for guys who don’t fit into standard “nested” suit “drop” zones. Also, still can’t believe their unconstructed Italian wool blazers have dropped this low in price. What a year.

OOH. HOT POT OF COFFEE. Also, it’s NOT final sale. You can return it if it shows up and in person you aren’t thrilled. Huzzah! Head here for a review of the “soda” (read: red and blue) version. Why are all of these things nicknamed-after caffeinated drinks? What’s next, a Glycine Combat Sub Four Loko edition? Estimated ship date is this upcoming Monday, December 7th.

For those of us who dragged our feet on the Spier & Mackay Italian wool cardigans, and now they’re sold out in our size, perhaps this would be a pretty-crazy-affordable way to lick those wounds. Made in China from Shetland wool. Wheelhouse stuff here. Forty five bucks seems like a pretty solid price.

Basics. Inexpensive, well liked, basics. Big fan of their Extra Fine Merino sweaters. Great for layering. Not thick. Not thick at all. So don’t expect some chunky, squishy sweaters here. These are quite lightweight. Part of their cyber week deals promotion, which happens to end today, Thursday 12/3. Do know that many have had trouble with UNIQLO’s sizing since they “Americanized” their fits a couple years back. Lots of their stuff, recently, has seemed to run big.

Also worth a mention: