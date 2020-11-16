Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds Sale, Spier Sportcoat Blowout, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The star of the show was those Coffee Strands, but there’s still plenty else in their sale section getting the 30% off cut right now. Might wanna steer clear of the Bond streets (or any other models in the super glossy “mahogany” leather). We know how that went last time.

Not quite as crazy-good as the suit liquidation was, but still…pretty good! Keep scrolling. There’s a variety of sale and final sale sportcoats through the whole scroll. It’s a mix of this past season’s sportcoats and stuff from farther back, throughout the entire page.

Two things: Retailers really want people to shop early this year (upcoming shipping crush/get that money in the door early)… and it seems like more and more are doing this “yeah we’ll give you our best offer, as long as you create an account” thing. Not a big deal though. Simple email sign up. But you have to be logged in to get the half off. Also, can’t believe yours truly, your friendly neighborhood knucklehead affordable style blogger… kinda sorta wants that pinstripe tracksuit. 2020 folks, it’ll do that do you.

Also worth a mention…