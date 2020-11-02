Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – AE Factory 2nds Sale, Huckberry’s Gift Shop, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Banana Republic: “Up to” 60% off Select + Extra 60% off Sale Items

Banana Republic menswear

So here’s how this works. It’s the “up to” that gets you. Very few things are 60% off, which is rare air for BR stuff. Usually, 50% off during Friends and Family or during a flash sale is what they’ll peak at. So you gotta have a sharp eye. Thus, why picks above are limited to that tippity top 60% off discount.

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Factory 2nds

Allen Edmonds Shoes

Standard warning here applies: It’s a risk. And they nail you with a $25 restocking fee if you send any factory 2nds back through the mail (or UPS, or whatever). And you just don’t know what the cosmetic imperfection is (that’s why they’re “factory 2nds” instead of first quality) until they show up. Could be minor. Could be a real eyesore. Many of us wear and love some serious steals from the Factory 2nds pile. Many of us have gotten burned. Many of us have had both experiences. This one’s for the gamblers only.

 

Huckberry: Their 2020 gift guide/shop just opened

Huckberry goods

It’s no secret that the next few months are gonna be weird. Retail is hardly at the top of everyone’s concerns, but the early indicators are that retailers are hoping people get their orders in earlier than ever… simply so they can fulfill them. Supply chain issues. Shipping delays. 2020 has seen the works. Now, not saying Huckberry is in that camp (their customer service is usually top notch), but if you’re lucky enough to be giving and getting this year… probably not a bad idea to get on it early.

 

BONUS  DROP: Made in the UK Kent Wang Deerskin Gloves – $70 FINAL ($95)

Kent Wang Deer Skin Gloves

700 sold and extremely well reviewed, these are one of the more popular men’s style goods that DROP sells. Cashmere lined, made in the UK, deerskin tops with calf leather fingers and palms. Final sale though since it’s DROP, and they won’t ship until 11/17 at the earliest.

 

BONUS II  Go Forth Goods: 25% off w/ PRE-HOLIDAY

Go Forth Goods bags

No direct experience with these folks, but? Made in the USA, Full Grain, and they come with a lifetime guarantee? Sweet. And that “saddle” shade of leather is all kinds of right. Big thanks to Brian C. for the tip here!

 

Also worth a mention…

  • Nordstrom: They’re promoting an “up to 40% off” new markdowns event… but stuff seems pretty picked over?
  • GAP: 40% off w/ FLASH and an additional 10% off w/ QUICK
  • Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off all sale items w/ SALE20

