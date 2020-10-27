Banana Republic 50% off almost everything flash sale

Video killed the radio star.

And the internet appears to have killed the mall rat.

Just a few days after Banana Republic and GAP took a look at the big mega-malls of America and said: “Yeah, you can keep your Orange Julius and Sbarro, we’re out“… they’re running a half off promo.

And c’mon, those two things aren’t directly related (those two things being the announcement of 350 store closures by 2024, and a half off promo). But look guys, how many intro blurbs can one man write for a BR sale in his life? HOW MANY I ASK YOU?!

The answer is, apparently, at least one more.

Nobody reads the words anyway.

Pancake pine tree misanthropic panda bear!

What?

Anyway, this is just in time for the cold to really hit parts of the Northern Hemisphere. Hopefully. Off we go with some picks. Promo expires tomorrow, Wednesday 10/28.

Late October is traditionally when many of us look at our hat stash from last year… and realize perhaps its not what we thought it once was. Hats get lost. They get worn on runs when our normal “workout” hat is in the wash… and then become workout hats themselves. So perhaps you need a new hat? New hat! New hat. It’s that new hat time of year. 60% wool, 20% nylon, 20% viscose here.

This one is specifically for the guys who LOVE less structure to their sportcoats, blazers, etc. Because it’s the same thing, carried over into a super simple car coat. Just about 75% recycled wool, with poly and a bit of acrylic to balance out the rest of the mix.

WOW that texture. 80% recycled wool, 20% nylon waffle knit with ribbed raglan sleeves. That’s quite the crew neck.

More texture… just more subtle. Doesn’t look to be quite as bulky. Five colors here. Another item that would look great with standard chinos or jeans, as well as athletic wear like joggers.

Looks like it could be a real zoom-call winner. The one review is… not kind. But the reviewer is reviewing a 34 short. And there are often issues with extreme sizes like that. Looks like they’re going for a true swacket here. A bit more relaxed. Fabric is 52% wool, 42% polyester, 6% other. That’s a lot of “other”!

They look a lot like a pair of Hestras Mrs. Dappered gave me for Christmas last year (don’t guffaw, they were on sale at the time). Only these cost way, way less. Also available in black. A bit on the long side (from tip of fingers to the far end of the cuff), but breaking them in will have them mold to your hands in time.

Full review here. A basic, good looking, hugely versatile, brown leather chukka. No, they’re no snow boots. And not confusing the two should have them lasting and looking great for a good long while.

Tactlecardigan! It’s cotton. Wish it was merino, but, guess we can’t have the world, can we? You CAN have it in any color you’d like. As long as it’s black.

These things are starting to gain steam on the oft-mentioned GAP Basic Belt. And why not at this price?

Pure class. 80% merino, 20% nylon. Chunky knit. Looks like it has allllllll the cozy.

Less chunk, more stripes. 80% merino with 20% nylon in the mix.

Jeans season! Let’s do this. The legend. Insanely comfortable. Full review here.

Another classic. Cotton here with a chunky knit. Lots of texture. Machine wash and dry (on gentle and low, but still, should to okay in the washer and dryer if your settings are right?) Shown at the top of the post.

Varsity stripes with none of the blues. Black and charcoal here. So sleek, almost mod. But that might be the black pants and t-shirt that the model is wearing. Would look decidedly less mod with, say, an OCBD and some jeans.

More gloves. Suede tops for texture, leather palms for grip.

Shell is 89% polyester, 11% spandex, but the body is lined in 100% cotton flannel. Nice. Hidden bungee at the waist to cinch it down for a closer, tapered fit, if that’s what you’re after. ALSO shown at the top of the post.

What time is it? It’s topcoat time. BR knows what they’re doing when it comes to these things. They’ve been cranking out substantial but not overly bulky or stiff topcoats for years. More than a few of us have a BR topcoat in our closet that we wear with everything during the cold months. Here’s a couple of options for this year.

And now the obligatory camel option. Man, a good camel coat just looks good. Wear it with anything. Suits. Jeans. Whatever.

Another merino wool winner from Banana. The crewneck and the saddle style shoulder seams anchor it in athletic wear (think vintage sweatshirts). Dress it up or dress it down.

Some of us have one too many vests. And if we DIDN’T… this one would absolutely be acquired.

A fall-ready, “heathered” version of their extremely popular traveler pant. 81% cotton, 18% polyester, 1% elastane. Both cozy and comfy, yet still polished. Also available in athletic tapered.

Somehow BR has made some actually QUITE nice vegan suede these last few years. So fingers crossed on this one.

In wool? Yes please. Nicely reviewed, and the tabs at the back of the waist for a more fitted look are appreciated.

BR’s new basic merino v-necks, with a “responsible” moniker that actually seems to have some meaning behind it. 100% extra fine merino wool here.

And here in cardigan form. Don’t knock the cardigan fellas. They’re terrific. See #9 here.

If one is going to hoodie (try not to “hoodie” all the time, it’s bad for the soul, man…), then this would be a great way to hoodie.

The 50% off no BR merch exclusions deal ends tomorrow, Wednesday 10/28.