Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 50% off Brooks Brothers, $50 off the Glycine Soda, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Nordstrom: Cyber Deals have launched

Nordstrom menswear

Looks like they singled out a bunch of goods specifically for the holiday rush. Separate from their sale section. Still, as always, it all ships and returns for free.

 

Allen Edmonds: Cyber Styles for $199

Allen Edmonds Shoes

USA made, timeless cap-toe oxfords for under $200. First quality, not 2nds, and they ship and return for free too. Not bad at all Allen Edmonds. Nicely done.

 

Huckberry: The “Undercover Sale” is live

Huckberry goods

They do this every year, and it’s always kinda fun. No different this year. A selection of black and/or gray gear getting some serious discounts before the true Black Friday push gets underway.

 

BONUS   DROP: Glycine Soda – $349 w/ SWISS50 ($399)

Glycine Soda Watch

Fifty bucks off AND it’s NOT final sale? Terrific. Full review here if you’re interested. It’s a heck of a watch.

 

BONUS II  Brooks Brothers: 50% off full price + additional 15% off w/ BC1818

Brooks Brothers menswear

That’s unexpected, and certainly a sign of the times. Pandemic + Bankruptcy + people dressing more and more casually = a flat half off full price at Brooks Brothers. They used to shy away from the (constant) discounting game. Especially to the level of half off. But here we are. Here they are. And the extra 15% off code BC1818 is still working. That works out to 57.5% off. Man. What is gonna happen to this brand?

 

BONUS III  Backcountry: Early Access to their Black Friday Sale

Danner 917 Boot in Java

The Pick: Danner 917 in Java – $164.96 ($219.95) 

No codes or anything necessary? Those Danner 917s get mentioned, a lot around these parts. But for good reason. Personally, I love mine (the beat up pair shown above). And the “Java” brown color can be tough to find on sale. Huge thanks to Adrian F. for the tip here.

 

Also worth a mention…

