Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 50% off Brooks Brothers, $50 off the Glycine Soda, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Nordstrom: Cyber Deals have launched
- Marc New York Holden Water Resistant Down & Feather Fill Quilted Coat – $137.90 ($275)
- Vince Camuto Water Resistant Wool Blend Peacoat – $79.90 ($165)
- adidas UltraBoost 20 Running Shoe – $126 ($180)
- Nordstrom David Water Resistant Chelsea Boot – $79.90 ($134.95)
- Nordstrom Popcorn Stitch Nylon/Rayon/Wool Zip Cardigan – $49.90 ($79.50)
- Herschel Supply Co. Travel Backpack – $78 ($130)
- Nordstrom Signature Ribbed Merino Wool Blend Socks – $11.70 ($19.50)
Looks like they singled out a bunch of goods specifically for the holiday rush. Separate from their sale section. Still, as always, it all ships and returns for free.
Allen Edmonds: Cyber Styles for $199
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords with Dainite Rubber Sole – $199 ($395)
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords with Leather Sole – $199 ($395)
USA made, timeless cap-toe oxfords for under $200. First quality, not 2nds, and they ship and return for free too. Not bad at all Allen Edmonds. Nicely done.
Huckberry: The “Undercover Sale” is live
- Jaybird Vista Earthproof Wireless Headphones – $98.98 ($180)
- Proof Waxed Station Jacket – $113.98 ($228)
- Huckberry Weekenders – $24.98 ($35)
- Asics Lyte Classic – $51.98 ($80)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Cord Trucker Jacket – $159.98 ($188)
- Made in the USA Huckberry Merino Wool Face Mask – 2-Pack – $17.98 ($20) best for medium to smaller face sizes
They do this every year, and it’s always kinda fun. No different this year. A selection of black and/or gray gear getting some serious discounts before the true Black Friday push gets underway.
BONUS DROP: Glycine Soda – $349 w/ SWISS50 ($399)
Fifty bucks off AND it’s NOT final sale? Terrific. Full review here if you’re interested. It’s a heck of a watch.
BONUS II Brooks Brothers: 50% off full price + additional 15% off w/ BC1818
- Made in the USA or Italy Regent Fit 1818 Suits in Navy or Charcoal – $424.15 ($998)
- Italian Wool Regent Fit BrooksCool Blazer – $211.65 ($498)
- Made in the USA White or Blue Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Regent Fitted Shirt – $59.50 ($140)
- Made in the USA Striped Original Polo Button-Down Oxford Regent Fitted Shirt – $59.50 ($140)
- Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses with Madras – $63.75 ($150)
- Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses with Madras – $63.75 ($150)
- Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses with Rep Stripe – $63.75 ($150)
That’s unexpected, and certainly a sign of the times. Pandemic + Bankruptcy + people dressing more and more casually = a flat half off full price at Brooks Brothers. They used to shy away from the (constant) discounting game. Especially to the level of half off. But here we are. Here they are. And the extra 15% off code BC1818 is still working. That works out to 57.5% off. Man. What is gonna happen to this brand?
BONUS III Backcountry: Early Access to their Black Friday Sale
The Pick: Danner 917 in Java – $164.96 ($219.95)
No codes or anything necessary? Those Danner 917s get mentioned, a lot around these parts. But for good reason. Personally, I love mine (the beat up pair shown above). And the “Java” brown color can be tough to find on sale. Huge thanks to Adrian F. for the tip here.
Also worth a mention…
- EXPRESS: 50% off Everything
- Banana Republic: 50% off
- Banana Republic Factory: 60% off Everything
- Bombas: 20% off everything w/ CHEER20
- Christopher Ward: 15% off everything w/ BLACKFRIDAY
- Club Monaco: 30% Off Everything w/ HOLIDAY30
- Todd Snyder: 20% off $200, $25% off $300, 30% off $500 w/ BLACKFRIDAYSALE
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 40% off everything, 50% off suits, blazers and coats w/ TWENTY20