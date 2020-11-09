Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 20% off Goodfellow & Co, Nordstrom’s Price Matching Palooza, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A rare sale on the Goodfellow & Co line (and other clothes) from Target. The hyper affordable becomes even more so. And more than one of the above items were included in our 2020 Goodfellow & Co. Fall roundup, which you can check out here. Also, if you want some guidance on how to incorporate some of these things into a stylish look, we covered that too.

Good grief what is going on over at Nordstrom and with their sale section? The thing has blown up to almost 4,000 items. Has to be a bunch of price matching, no? Whatever the case, it all ships and returns for free.

The good folks at Lorier have a new release, and it’s a double crown looker. 39mm case width, Miyota 9015 automatic movement, rotating inner bezel (thus, the 2nd crown), domed plexiglass crystal, water resistance is 100m. Sporty for sure, but not clunky contemporary. And their black/gilt colorways continue to be all kinds of right. More info on what went into this design can be found here.

Still rolling. Runs through this Wednesday, which for those of you who have had the months and weeks blend together, also happens to be Veterans Day. Yes, we’re in November now.

Also worth a mention…