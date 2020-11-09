Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 20% off Goodfellow & Co, Nordstrom’s Price Matching Palooza, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Target: 20% off Clothes (including the men’s Goodfellow brand)
- Colorblock Camel and Navy Cardigan Sweater – $23.99 ($29.99)
- Sherpa Zip-Up Fleece Jacket – $23.99 ($29.99)
- Stretch Corduroy Trucker Jacket – $31.99 ($39.99)
- Regular Fit Pullover Sweater – $27.99 ($34.99)
- Sweater Fleece Joggers in Dark Heather Gray – $19.99 ($24.99)
- Puffer Jacket – $27.99 ($34.99)
A rare sale on the Goodfellow & Co line (and other clothes) from Target. The hyper affordable becomes even more so. And more than one of the above items were included in our 2020 Goodfellow & Co. Fall roundup, which you can check out here. Also, if you want some guidance on how to incorporate some of these things into a stylish look, we covered that too.
Nordstrom: Their Sale Section is weirdly full right now
- adidas UltraBoost 20 – $110 ($180)
- Johnston & Murphy Daley Medallion Toe Oxford (burgundy, tan, and black) – $79.90 ($169)
- Made in Portugal Supply Lab Damian Low Top Sneaker – $60 ($100)
- Allen Edmonds Dalton Weatherproof Wingtip Boot – $345 ($495)
- Vineyard Vines Stillwater Fleece Zip Pullover – $103.60 ($148)
- adidas Con Camo T-Shirt – $25.20 ($40)
- BOSE SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker II – $79 ($129)
- Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Leather Strap Watch, 42mm – $431.25 ($575)
- Hamilton Khaki Field King Automatic Bracelet Watch, 40mm – $468.75 ($625)
Good grief what is going on over at Nordstrom and with their sale section? The thing has blown up to almost 4,000 items. Has to be a bunch of price matching, no? Whatever the case, it all ships and returns for free.
Lorier: The Hydra SII has arrived – $499
The good folks at Lorier have a new release, and it’s a double crown looker. 39mm case width, Miyota 9015 automatic movement, rotating inner bezel (thus, the 2nd crown), domed plexiglass crystal, water resistance is 100m. Sporty for sure, but not clunky contemporary. And their black/gilt colorways continue to be all kinds of right. More info on what went into this design can be found here.
BONUS Banana Republic: 50% off w/ BRFAMILY + Free 2-3 Day Shipping on $100+ w/ BRSHIP
- Slim Brushed Traveler Pant – $54.50 ($109)
- Funnel-Neck Birdseye Fleece Sweatshirt – $34.75 ($69.50) & Matching Side Stripe Jogger – $39.75 ($79.50)
- Birdseye Jacquard Stripe Scarf – $39.75 ($79.50)
- Merino Blend Cable Knit Scarf – $44.75 ($89.50)
- Corduroy Puffer Vest – $84.50 ($169)
- Cable-Knit Cardigan Sweater – $84.50 ($169)
- Recycled Down Parka – $174 ($348)
Still rolling. Runs through this Wednesday, which for those of you who have had the months and weeks blend together, also happens to be Veterans Day. Yes, we’re in November now.
Also worth a mention…
- GAP: 52% off when you stack the codes FRIEND and FAMILY at checkout. Some exclusions apply.
- Spier & Mackay: Their Suit Liquidation Sale (suits for $199) runs through this Friday.
- Huckberry: Their 2020 gift guide/shop has opened.
- Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off their clearance section during Clear the Racks (prices are as marked online), but… there’s not a lot in there right now.