Huckberry 15% off $75+ (just about) Sitewide Sale

It’s no secret that we’re huge fans of Huckberry around these parts. They carry gear that’s equal parts form AND function… which can be an all too rare combination. Looks good and it can also perform “out there”? Sign us up. And a (just about) site wide sale is pretty rare air for them.

There are some notable exceptions, including the Flint & Tinder USA Made Flannel Lined Waxed Trucker. Those are out. Drat. But somehow we soldiered on (I know, how impressive) to cobble together 15 picks for this one day 15% off sale. Off we go with ’em…

Eighty bucks for a henley is a crazy splurge… until you wear one, and compare them to cheap henleys. Merino wool is nice and breezy, yet it insulates when it’s cold out. It’s strong but it breathes. It dries quick. And it has natural anti-stink properties. They call these things “72-hour” because you can wear one for 3 days without washing, and not worry that you smell like a dumpster. Slim but not crazy tight fit. Snap henley placket. Four colors to pick from. Just enough nylon in the blend to make them machine washable (just lay flat to dry). Give me one or two of these, and you can have 20 cheap cotton henleys. They are that good.

So the waxed TRUCKERS are excluded, but these waxed shirt jackets are getting the cut. Made to be great from the jump, but get even better with age. Shell is made from British Millerain waxed canvas. Insulated with Primaloft. Lined in a “soft-touch” Japanese poly. Available in grey, forest green, or the darn near perfect brown (almost walnut?) shown above. Just a heads up that unlike the truckers, these are NOT made in the USA.

It’s flannel season. For your bed. Terrific looking windowpane pattern, soft and breathable Portuguese flannel, and an eco-minded upcycled fabric blend all combine for one hell of a set of sheets. You spend a LOT of time in bed. Make it someplace to be proud of, and feel great in.

I don’t know how any puffer can look bad-arse because for crying out loud it’s called a puffer… but the good folks at PROOF have somehow pulled it off. Because these look terrific. Also nice to know that the down is certified by the Responsible Down Standard.

Because sometimes you just have to take the garbage out, and it’s snowing. The perfect house shoe, that can also pull duty for quick out of the house jaunts. Wool blend uppers keep your feet at just the right temperature, grippy rubber sole keeps you from sliding all over the place, and the reinforced leather tab helps for easy on/off. Ditch the crappy, sweaty, water soaks through, faux-suede & faux-shearling department store slippers. Get these. Take care of your feet.

Man, they nailed the looks with this thing. Full review here if you want it.

Because it doesn’t take a high level of clairvoyance to see, in the next few months, another run happening on home gym equipment across the entire retail industry. That, and a TRX works and works like crazy.

I mean, c’mon. That’s something. A Dappered space pick, that’ll fit right in with your fisherman’s sweaters and Edison bulbs (c’mon, I’m there too, embrace it). Pretty much a perfect wall hanging. Great for those with the explorer spirit.

Those green laces. Can’t say enough good things about these boots. The Danner Vertigo 917 doesn’t look like a pair of space-aged sneakers pretending to be trail-worthy. They are trail worthy and can handle themselves outdoors. They’re waterproof, and they do just fine in rain and snow. They’re lightweight, but still have just enough support. Waterproof and breathable. And they weirdly “go” with a lot of outfits. The light brown is still less via Dick’s, but if you’re after the dark brown “java” with the green laces, Huckberry’s got ’em on sale. Today.

BLEEPIN’ GLACIER SHIELDS MAN. Those side shields are magnetic, and come off easily. So, y’know, when you’re not hiking up K2 you can take those shields off if you’d like. Polarized too.

A splurge, but they really are pretty terrific. Warm, dimmable, LED light housed in a classic lantern-look base. And that base? It’s also a bluetooth speaker. Rechargeable via a USB port. Put on some relaxing music, and settle into the great indoors.

It’s boot season! Made in Portugal. Subtle studded rubber sole. Cap toe is a nice plus. Comes with both waxed laces and rawhide laces. Blake stitched. After 260+ reviews, 4.5/5 stars.

It comes in pieces. On purpose. Crazy? Not if you’ve got some time on your hands and you want a fun, relaxing project, that once completed you end up with a super cool, retro inspired Bluetooth Speaker / Radio. They claim the sound quality is pretty good too. Beats the heck out of doing a jigsaw puzzle. Would be perfect for listening to podcasts, your favorite tunes, or The Shipping Forecast as you’re climbing into bed each night. Could be a super fun, Christmas Eve project, and once you’re done maybe play some old time radio shows on it? I dig Secrets of Scotland Yard.

For while you’re putting together that bluetooth radio! Or, y’know, to have something to sip on during the old time radio show after. And it probably goes without saying, but the price is for one flask. Not all three. Those are just the leather colors available.

A perfect do-anything, go just about anywhere bag, from the brand whose motto is “might as well have the best.” Carry it by the two top grab handles. Sling it over your shoulder with the strap. Or wear it as a backpack for those longer on-foot journeys. A true do-it-all piece of non-clunky luggage.

The Huckberry 15% off $75+ sale ends today, 11/12/20. And yes, I was also bummed that the USA Made Flint and Tinder Waxed Truckers were excluded.