$15 Goodfellow Chinos, Bonobos Specials, Loake Chukkas, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Bonobos: Select Black Friday Specials
- Stretch Washed Chinos – $48 ($98) all colors
- Italian Performance Suits – $348 ($750) four colors
- The Wool Car Coat – $228 ($448) four colors
Doesn’t appear to be their main offer, but instead just a taste to tide you over between now and the Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor. Still thought, there’s stuff in there that’s 40% – 50% off. Quite good for Bonobos. Very very good in fact, depending on the item.
Target: Select Early Black Friday Deals
- Goodfellow & Co. Hennepin Chino Pants in Slim or Athletic Fit – $15 ($22.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Puffer Jacket – $24.49 ($34.99)
Chinos and puffers. Not a bad bone to throw fans of Tar-zhay the week before Thanksgiving/Black Friday. That “copper” colored puffer looks pretty darn good. “Hey Kid! What’d you do, jump ship?”
Banana Republic: 50% off
- Donegal Beanie – $24.75 ($49.50)
- Leather & Merino-Blend Gloves – $49.25 ($98.50)
- Recycled Cashmere Beanie – $44.75 ($89.50)
- Birdseye Jacquard Stripe Scarf – $39.75 ($79.50)
- Slim CORDUROY Traveler Chino – $54.50 ($109)
- Italian Wool Melton Topcoat in Camel – $199 ($398)
- Heritage Shawl-Collar Cardigan – $99 ($198)
- Corduroy Puffer Vest – $84.50 ($169)
- Arley Leather Boot – $89 ($178) review here
- Nicklas Suede Sneaker – $74 ($148)
- Arley Charcoal Gray Suede Boot – $89 ($178)
This would be their main event. Runs clear through Saturday 11/28. Yes, They’ve been running 50% off promos quite a bit lately. But brands and retailers have had to pull out all the stops this year. So here we are again. Here we go again. Oh, and that belted, Heritage Shawl Collar Cardigan? Did someone say… fancy Cousin Eddie? OH THEY HADN’T BUT I JUST DID.
Timex: 30% off select VIP Black Friday Pre-Sale
- MK1 Mechanical 36mm Fabric Strap Watch – $129.50 ($185)
- American Documents 41mm Leather Strap Watch – $346.50 ($495)
Yes, $346.50 is pretty steep for a simple (and frankly, very handsome) quartz, but aside from the Swiss movement, the whole thing is sourced and assembled here in the USA. So if you’ve got a “buy USA!” guy on your list (or you are that guy), this would make a pretty fun splurge-gift. Meanwhile, that MK1 Mechanical is nice. Full review here.
Cole Haan: 50% off (or more) almost everything
- Gramercy Chelsea Boot – $134.97 ($320)
- Gramercy Chukka – $134.97 ($320)
- Gramercy Derby Wingtip Oxford – $150 ($300)
- Gramercy Derby Wholecut Dress Oxford – $150 ($300)
- Harrison Wingtip Oxford – $49.97 ($220) these aren’t from the “American Classics” line like the others
Cole Haan has some cheek to have an entire line of shoes called “American Classics”… only to make them in the mythical land of “imported.” NOW. Three bills for those? Nah. $150 and under? Worth a shot??
BONUS Todd Snyder: 20% off $200, $25% off $300, 30% off $500 w/ BLACKFRIDAYVIP
- Made in the UK Loake Pimlico Chukkas in Suede – $318.75 ($425)
- Made in Canada Italian Wool/Cashmere Sportcoat (+ some socks to trip the 30% off threshold) = $359.80 ($498)
- Champion Italian Wool Burgundy Stripe Joggers – $198.40 ($248) TWO HUNDRED DOLLAR JOGGERS?!
- Italian Wool Cruiser Jacket – $299.25 ($598)
Steep tiers and lots of exclusions (items that don’t get the cut are noted as such on their site). Todd Snyder has been an outlier in 2020… the brand has played the promo game pretty quiet during this mess. But the ramp up to Black Friday won’t keep them on the sidelines. And it does appear to work on stuff that’s already on sale. Loakes? Loakes are in. Yes, they’re “only” $350 direct through Loake, but these ship and return for free. Through Loake, you’re on the hook for returns, via DHL, back across the pond.
BONUS II Huckberry: All Weather Duckboot Restock – $188
The brown colorway of their very popular (for good reason) All Weather Duckboots has been restocked. Also, they’ve just introduced some slip on/chelsea style chore boots and ankle boots in the same style/materials. Head here for our review of those duckboots.
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: $100 off $250 + additional 15% off w/ BC1818
- Jomashop: They’re running a Glycine Doorbuster event right now.
- Banana Republic Factory: 60% off everything.
- EXPRESS: 50% off everything (if you sign into your account).
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale Items.
- Bombas: 20% off everything w/ CHEER20. They extended it! Thought it was ending. They said it was ending. It now runs through December 2nd. I’m gullible. Still, 20% off is solid for Bombas.