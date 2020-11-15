$15 Goodfellow Chinos, Bonobos Specials, Loake Chukkas, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Doesn’t appear to be their main offer, but instead just a taste to tide you over between now and the Black Friday – Cyber Monday corridor. Still thought, there’s stuff in there that’s 40% – 50% off. Quite good for Bonobos. Very very good in fact, depending on the item.

Chinos and puffers. Not a bad bone to throw fans of Tar-zhay the week before Thanksgiving/Black Friday. That “copper” colored puffer looks pretty darn good. “Hey Kid! What’d you do, jump ship?”

This would be their main event. Runs clear through Saturday 11/28. Yes, They’ve been running 50% off promos quite a bit lately. But brands and retailers have had to pull out all the stops this year. So here we are again. Here we go again. Oh, and that belted, Heritage Shawl Collar Cardigan? Did someone say… fancy Cousin Eddie? OH THEY HADN’T BUT I JUST DID.

Yes, $346.50 is pretty steep for a simple (and frankly, very handsome) quartz, but aside from the Swiss movement, the whole thing is sourced and assembled here in the USA. So if you’ve got a “buy USA!” guy on your list (or you are that guy), this would make a pretty fun splurge-gift. Meanwhile, that MK1 Mechanical is nice. Full review here.

Cole Haan has some cheek to have an entire line of shoes called “American Classics”… only to make them in the mythical land of “imported.” NOW. Three bills for those? Nah. $150 and under? Worth a shot??

Steep tiers and lots of exclusions (items that don’t get the cut are noted as such on their site). Todd Snyder has been an outlier in 2020… the brand has played the promo game pretty quiet during this mess. But the ramp up to Black Friday won’t keep them on the sidelines. And it does appear to work on stuff that’s already on sale. Loakes? Loakes are in. Yes, they’re “only” $350 direct through Loake, but these ship and return for free. Through Loake, you’re on the hook for returns, via DHL, back across the pond.

The brown colorway of their very popular (for good reason) All Weather Duckboots has been restocked. Also, they’ve just introduced some slip on/chelsea style chore boots and ankle boots in the same style/materials. Head here for our review of those duckboots.

Also worth a mention: