Steal Alert: Jomers Half Canvas Italian Wool Gray Suit for $200

Who’s wearin’ a suit right now? Not many! But that doesn’t mean you can’t. Some of us are, simply for the heck of it. Blow their doors off hon, they could use a smile.

Just launched. Normally $250. Now $200 with the early access SUIT20 code.

Half canvas. Super 110s wool from Vitale Barberis Canonico. Bemberg lined. Real horn buttons. The works. 6″ drop here, so if you’re a 40R jacket, you’ll get a 34″ waist trouser, which can be adjusted (within reason, say an inch or so) by your local tailor. Of whom you’ll be visiting anyway, because the pants come with a standard unfinished inseam.

Fit?

Slim, but, specifically? No idea.

Here’s how Jomers suits fit last time.

UPDATE: Just got word from Jomers that this is the same fit as last time.

Ships for free. You’re very much on the hook for facilitating and paying for a return though.

No word on when this $50 off SUIT20 code expires.

That’s all.

Carry on.