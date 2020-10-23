Steal Alert: J. Crew 50% off select Full / Extra 60% off Sale Items

First, a note about the model’s legs in the image at the top of this post. That dude doesn’t have legs. He has pegs. If he pulls a Gordon Hayward (no I’m not linking to the video), that busted cue-stick of his tibia is going to go flying across the room.

It’s just not realistic. That’s all I’m saying. So when anonymous internet dweebs rag on us, on this site, for (god forbid) having a rumple here or a pocket bag outline showing there or a shoulder divot over yonder… it’s because we’re not models. Clothes don’t hang stick straight on non stick frames. Especially if those clothes and those frames move around a bit. And that’s okay! Use your clothes. Move in them! Wrinkles happen!

In real life, nobody notices anyway.

Anyway.

Quite the nice sale at J. Crew today. They’re calling it a bit of a Black Friday preview. Which, potentially, more and more retailers are gonna do this year (stretching out Black Friday/Cyber Monday promos), since the e-commerce crush is going to be worse than ever come November. If everyone hits their websites all at once the day after Thanksgiving, instead of going to stores which aren’t open? Forget it. Everything grinds to a halt.

Yes lots of things are excluded. But for once, most of their new arrivals are up for the discount.

Extra 60% off sale styles ends today, 10/23. But the FRIDAY code runs all weekend on the full price stuff.

And a reminder that returns for J. Crew will now run you $7.50 via a prepaid label.

That’s all.

Carry on.

And wear your darn clothes. Hyper critical internet fit critique nincompoops can go pound sand.