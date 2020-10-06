Dappered

Most Wanted Affordable Style – October 2020

Timex Navi Automatic 41mm Mesh Band Watch – $269

Timex Navi Automatic 41mm Mesh Band Watch

Boy howdy has Timex come a long way in the last 10 years. That thing is a looker. Automatic movement. Perfect for many, 41mm case size. Milanese style mesh bracelet. Obviously on the high (super high?) end for a Timex, but it’s got the looks. And it’s got an automatic movement, which weirdly enough many of us prefer, even though Quartz is far more accurate. Fingers crossed these trickle down to the 3rd party market and thus go on sale… but I wouldn’t hold your breath. If you just can’t see yourself spending almost $300 on a TIMEX, but you love the looks, then consider picking up this new Seiko 5 sports automatic instead.

 

Leatherman FREE T2 – $40

Leatherman FREE T2 swiss knife

Just moved house, and I have to say, I reached for this thing time and time and time again. Opening boxes, screwing in door hinges, cutting apples, poppin’ bottles, and a heck of a lot more. Everything you need for every day carry. Nothing you don’t. One handed operation. Looks pretty good too.

 

Spier & Mackay 100% Australian Merino Wool Shawl Collar Cardigans – $188

Spier & Mackay 100% Australian Merino Wool Shawl Collar Cardigan

Spendy, but an investment worthy sweater. One of those things that once you get it on you’ll almost certainly think “ah yeah, see, this is mine… I don’t need 4 other cardigans at a quarter the price. I’ll just wear this… forever.” A little hyperbolic? Maybe. But… boy that looks incredible. Available in a bunch of other colors. Green, charcoal, camel, navy, etc.

 

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes – $13 and up

Perfect fall/winter escapist fiction. Because sometimes you have to take a break from that heavy non-fiction monster you’re working on. Let Holmes and Watson give your brain a rest, while also working it up through its gears as their mystery unspools. Prices vary on Amazon of course, but the leather bound edition shown above can be had for about $35 through various used book shops. For those interested in the lamp, it’s actually a LED, dimmable lamp, with a bluetooth speaker in the base. Good sound, great light. Spendy, but fun.

 

Saucony Jazz Original – $49.99 w/ MONSTERMASH ($59.99)

Saucony Jazz Original

Are the USA made Victory Sneakers at Huckberry way too rich for your blood? Understood. Try these instead. They’re the perfect retro-sneaker to add while wearing joggers and a well-fitting (but not shrink wrapped) athletic top. Think somewhere between 007… and George Costanza. Yes, that’s possible. On sale with the code via DSW through tomorrow, 10/7.

 

BONUS  GAP Icon Corduroy Sherpa Jacket – $75ish ($128)

GAP Icon Corduroy Sherpa Jacket

These things combine two of the biggest trends of this fall: Sherpa and Corduroy. And give credit where credit is due. GAP nailed it here. Affordable, casual, timeless and rugged outerwear. And hey, Bruce Springsteen is making the sherpa thing look cool as hell (which isn’t hard when you’re The Boss).

