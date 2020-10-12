Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Weatherproof Boots, Classic and Contemporary Outerwear, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
EXPRESS: 40% – 50% off Everything
- Sherpa Collar Water-Resistant Trench Coat – $148.80 ($248)
- Cable Knit Polyester/Acrylic/Wool Turtleneck Sweater – $52.80 ($88)
- Khaki Double Breasted Water-Resistant Wool-Blend Trench Coat – $178.80 ($298)
- Check Print Wool-Blend Bomber – $118.80 ($198)
- Sherpa Collar Corduroy Bomber Jacket – $118.80 ($198)
- UpWest The Corduroy Bomber Jacket – $79.99 ($148)
No codes needed here. And you guys know the drill. Go for the stuff that’s simple, classic, and made from decent materials. There’s quite a bit of loud, synthetic, fast-fashion… stuff… at EXPRESS. Yet also there’s weirdly more than a handful of worthwhile pieces too.
Old Navy: 50% off Everything + Free Shipping No Min.
- Shawl-Collar Sweater for Men – $24.99 ($49.99)
- Tapered Cargo Jogger Sweatpants for Men – $17.49 ($34.99)
Uh. That’s unusual for Old Navy. Looks like more than a few brands and retailers are trying to get a jump on our wallets, before Prime Day hits tomorrow.
Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale is Live
- Dalton Wingtip Boot in Weatherproof Leathers – $345 ($495)
- Higgins Mill in Weatherproof Leathers – $295 ($445)
- Weatherproof Park City Lace-Up Weatherproof Boot – $275 ($425)
- Neumok Suede Wingtip Oxford – $245 ($345)
Still rolling. Those weatherproof Daltons with the dainite sole are becoming increasingly tough to ignore. Full picks here if you want them.
Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ SALE20
- Super 120’s Merino Wool from Zignone Blue Check Sportcoat – $199.99 FINAL ($328)
- 60% Linen & 40% Wool from Drago Gray Sportcoat – $239.20 ($378)
- Super 120’s Merino Wool from Angelico “Bright Navy” Sportcoat – $223.20 ($328)
Careful with the final sale stuff. No returns on those items. Blue check sportcoat above is a 36R Slim on Ryan’s 5’9″ / 160 frame. And it is SLIM. Probably too slim. But still, measurements for a fit perspective, no?
BONUS $10 off UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Parkas / Other deals
- Ultra Light Down Parka – $59.90 ($69.90)
- 100% Cashmere Crewneck – $89.90 ($99.90)
- 100% Cashmere V-neck – $89.90 ($99.90)
Bit of a long weekend bone thrown our way by the folks at Uniqlo. U.L.D. and Cashmere. There are much worse ways to walk through the rain, ice, and snow on the way.
BONUS II Bonobos: 30% off Full Price w/ GETFALL
- Stretch Washed Chinos – $68.60 ($98) lots of new colors for fall
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $280 ($400) multiple colors
- Moleskin Trucker Jacket – $173.60 ($248)
- The Stretch Italian Wool Topcoat – $348.60 ($498)
- Riviera Face Masks 3-pack – $17.50 FINAL ($25)
- Italian Cotton/Wool Knit Blazer – $245 ($350)
That’s a discount that’s usually only bested once a year… on Cyber Monday. So if you’re looking to grab some fall stuff from Bonobos at a hefty discount? Seems like a safe play that this is a solid deal. Even works on their face masks! Code runs through this Wednesday, 10/14.
Also worth a mention…
- Nordstrom: Men’s Dresswear & More Sale is still running.
- Ledbury: They’re running a bundle-buy savings deal on select shirts. 2 select shirts for $140, or 3 for $195. Now, $65 for a shirt isn’t cheap. But $65 for a Ledbury shirt? That’s a deal. Select styles though. Look for those with the note attached to them.
- H&M: 20% off everything, no code needed (expires today, 10/12).
- DSW: 30% off sitewide w/ FALLIDAY