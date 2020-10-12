Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Weatherproof Boots, Classic and Contemporary Outerwear, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

No codes needed here. And you guys know the drill. Go for the stuff that’s simple, classic, and made from decent materials. There’s quite a bit of loud, synthetic, fast-fashion… stuff… at EXPRESS. Yet also there’s weirdly more than a handful of worthwhile pieces too.

Uh. That’s unusual for Old Navy. Looks like more than a few brands and retailers are trying to get a jump on our wallets, before Prime Day hits tomorrow.

Still rolling. Those weatherproof Daltons with the dainite sole are becoming increasingly tough to ignore. Full picks here if you want them.

Careful with the final sale stuff. No returns on those items. Blue check sportcoat above is a 36R Slim on Ryan’s 5’9″ / 160 frame. And it is SLIM. Probably too slim. But still, measurements for a fit perspective, no?

Bit of a long weekend bone thrown our way by the folks at Uniqlo. U.L.D. and Cashmere. There are much worse ways to walk through the rain, ice, and snow on the way.

That’s a discount that’s usually only bested once a year… on Cyber Monday. So if you’re looking to grab some fall stuff from Bonobos at a hefty discount? Seems like a safe play that this is a solid deal. Even works on their face masks! Code runs through this Wednesday, 10/14.

Also worth a mention…